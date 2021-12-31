Badgers in the NFL: Week 16

- Russell Wilson, QB (Seahawks): Wilson completed 16 of 27 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns in the Seahawks’ loss to the Bears on Sunday. With the loss, Seattle was eliminated from the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
- Jonathan Taylor, RB (Colts): Taylor rushed for 108 yards on 27 carries and led the Colts to a win over the Cardinals on Christmas day.
"Impressive as hell to watch."— NFL (@NFL) December 28, 2021
"MVP for real."
"2,000. I wanna see you do it."
Jonathan Taylor is garnering ultimate respect around the league (via @NFLFilms) @JayT23#HardKnocks In Season: The @Colts | Wednesday 10pm on @hbomax pic.twitter.com/hAdbRl0w6d
- Melvin Gordon, RB (Broncos): Gordon was bottled up for negative four yards on seven carries and had one catch for four receiving yards in the Broncos’ loss to the Raiders.
- Corey Clement, RB (Cowboys): The five-year veteran rushed for 18 yards on four carries, but he also made a huge impact on special teams. Clement returned one kickoff for 20 yards and blocked a punt that led to a Cowboys’ touchdown.
PUNT BLOCK TD.@DallasCowboys lead 49-7. #DallasCowboys— NFL (@NFL) December 27, 2021
: #WASvsDAL on NBC
: https://t.co/RVn6kdfzlm pic.twitter.com/RnMjrvbkBv
- Dare Ogunbowale, RB (Jaguars): Ogunbowale shined in relief, after starter James Robinson was forced to leave Sunday’s game against the Jets with a torn Achilles. The former walk-on rushed for a season-high 57 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries, and added two catches for 15 receiving yards. Ogunbowale should see a similar workload in the Jaguars’ final two games, as both Robinson and Carlos Hyde are now out for the season.
Dare Ogunbowale scores his first touchdown since 2019. #Badgers pic.twitter.com/VUsuMbXqUy— Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) December 26, 2021
- Derek Watt, FB (Steelers): Watt logged 18 total snaps (three offensive, 15 special teams) and had no touches and recorded no tackles in the Steelers’ loss to the Chiefs.
- Ryan Ramczyk, OT (Saints): After missing the past five games due to a knee injury, Ramczyk was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last weekend and did not play in the Saints’ Monday night game against the Dolphins.
- Rob Havenstein, OT (Rams): The seven-year veteran started at right tackle and played all 70 offensive snaps in the Rams’ win over the Vikings.
- Kevin Zeitler, OG (Ravens): Zeitler got the start at right guard and played every offensive snap in the Ravens’ loss to the Bengals.
Most pass-blocking snaps without allowing a sack:— PFF BAL Ravens (@PFF_Ravens) December 31, 2021
Kevin Zeitler- 650
He also hasn’t allowed a single hit to the QB either pic.twitter.com/nXLS3Lo0sB
- David Edwards, OG (Rams): Edwards started at left guard and played 100% of offensive snaps for the Rams in Week 16.
- Michael Deiter, C (Dolphins): The third-year pro started at center and played all 65 offensive snaps in the Dolphins’ Monday night win over the Saints.
- Tyler Biadasz, C (Cowboys): Biadasz started at center and played 90% of offensive snaps in the Cowboys’ blowout win over Washington on Sunday night.
- Alex Erickson, WR (Panthers): The former walk-on logged six total snaps (three offensive, three special teams) and had two punt returns for 22 yards in Week 16.
- T.J. Watt, LB (Steelers): Watt played through a rib injury on Sunday and finished with just one solo tackle in the Steelers’ loss to the Chiefs.
- Joe Schobert, LB (Steelers): The six-year veteran played 87% of defensive snaps and had ten total tackles and one tackle for loss on Sunday. Schobert now has 108 total tackles on the year, his fifth straight season registering 100+ tackles.
- Andrew Van Ginkel, LB (Dolphins): Van Ginkel saw action on 87% of defensive snaps and finished with three total tackles, one tackle for loss and two passes defended in Week 16.
League leaders in quarterback hits this season— PFF MIA Dolphins (@PFF_Dolphins) December 29, 2021
1️⃣ Maxx Crosby: 16
1️⃣ Nick Bosa: 16
1️⃣ Andrew Van Ginkel: 16 pic.twitter.com/QNfduCy3GE
- T.J. Edwards, LB (Eagles): The third-year pro played 95% of defensive snaps and notched a season-high 16 total tackles and one pass defended in the Eagles’ win over the Giants.
TJ Edwards is the highest graded LB in the NFL in week 16:— Thomas R. Petersen (@thomasrp93) December 27, 2021
- 16 tackes
- 4 targets, 12 yards, 1 PBU, and 0 first downs allowed
- 90.7 grade#Eagles pic.twitter.com/JMcH7ZPby6
(Editor’s note: my Wisconsin graduate, Philadelphia resident father has been sending me articles all week from the Philadelphia papers about how everyone loves Edwards. You love to see it!)
- Zack Baun, LB (Saints): Baun started at outside linebacker and finished with eight total tackles and one quarterback hit in the Saints’ Monday night loss to the Dolphins.
- Vince Biegel, LB (Dolphins): Biegel was on the field for 81% of special teams snaps and recorded one solo tackle in Week 16.
Rookies
- Isaiahh Loudermilk, DT (Steelers): Loudermilk started at defensive end in place of the injured Chris Wormley, and notched a season-high six tackles for the Steelers on Sunday.
Rookie DL Isaiahh Loudermilk has the makings of an old school, two-gapper. Clips of his run defense against the Chiefs. Controlling blocks, finding the ball, finishing the play.— Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 30, 2021
Full video in the link. #Steelers https://t.co/rB6447VjcS pic.twitter.com/JBZMY4SDOS
- Rachad Wildgoose, CB (Jets): Wildgoose was active for the third straight week but played just two special teams snaps in the Jets’ win over the Jaguars.
