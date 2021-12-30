Week in review: Las Vegas Bowl

We want to make sure you are completely and 100% ready for Thursday night’s game so we’ve linked every article we’ve written about Arizona State this week right here in this post! I know, I know, we are too good to you.
We will have a couple more posts later today including: a How To Watch post, a Game Thread, a Game Recap and Unit Grades. Ryan will be live from his living room giving you all of the information about the game that you need. The Twitter account will be firing off average (when Drew is the one in charge) and informative (when Ryan is) tweets throughout the game. We will have grades and a recap after the game and a bunch more stuff for you on Friday morning too!
- The Badgers are headed to the Las Vegas Bowl! In case you didn’t know.
- Paul Chryst and Jack Sanborn spoke to the media right after it was announced that they’d be heading to Vegas.
- DO YOU REMEMBER THIS SHIT FROM THE LAST TIME WISCONSIN PLAYED ARIZONA STATE?!?
- The opening line for the game favored Wisconsin.
- Team awards were handed out at the end of the year banquet.
- The Badgers released a depth chart for the game but there will probably be a couple of changes once the final status report is released. For instance, FB John Chenal originally didn’t make the trip due to COVID and Riley Nowakowski was going to fill in for him.
Without John Chenal and being down quite a few TEs, Graham Mertz says Riley Nowakowski has been getting work at FB. He moved from LB midway through the season.— Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) December 28, 2021
But as of Thursday morning, there were reports that Chenal had arrived in Vegas and would be available to play.
Hearing #Wisconsin fullback John Chenal has made the trip to Las Vegas and should be able to play today for the #Badgers against Arizona State.— Jon McNamara (@McNamaraRivals) December 30, 2021
- Minnesota and Maryland have already won their bowl games for the Big Ten. Here is a preview of all the rest of the conference’s games.
- How has ASU been doing this season? Belz has a recap of their season.
- An updated look at the gambling aspects of the game.
- Three keys to victory for Wisconsin against Arizona State.
- The one key matchup that could decide who wins and who loses.
- Our friends at House of Sparky answered a bunch of questions for us since, most likely, you didn’t watch to much Sun Devils football this year.
- All the info you need to watch, stream or listen to the game plus a ton of fun facts about both teams.
