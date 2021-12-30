Week in review: Las Vegas Bowl

We want to make sure you are completely and 100% ready for Thursday night’s game so we’ve linked every article we’ve written about Arizona State this week right here in this post! I know, I know, we are too good to you.

Without John Chenal and being down quite a few TEs, Graham Mertz says Riley Nowakowski has been getting work at FB. He moved from LB midway through the season. — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) December 28, 2021

But as of Thursday morning, there were reports that Chenal had arrived in Vegas and would be available to play.

Hearing #Wisconsin fullback John Chenal has made the trip to Las Vegas and should be able to play today for the #Badgers against Arizona State. — Jon McNamara (@McNamaraRivals) December 30, 2021