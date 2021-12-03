B5Q Blogopean Union: it’s a great day to start winning NCAA Tournament matches

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).

Construction is underway at Camp Randall Stadium for the new luxury seats in the south endzone. This is the wave of the future for college football: nicer, more expensive, but fewer, seats to get fans back in the stadium with amenities. We’ll see how it goes!

Women’s soccer star defender Aidan McConnell got called up to the U-20 WNT ahead of next year’s Concacaf U-20 Women’s Championship

Back to back AFC Offensive Player of the Month awards for Jonathan Taylor! Will this guy ever “make it” in the NFL? Some are wondering.

I can’t believe a decision that Urban Meyer helped make turned out poorly! This is rough for former Wisconsin QB, coach and Colorado State offensive coordinator Jon Budmayr who is now out of a job. Wonder if he’d want to return home and be the OC in Madison????

#ColoradoState coach Steve Addazio is out, sources tell me and @ClowESPN — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 2, 2021

Eat it, ACC!

Great article from friend of the blog (???) Jim Polzin about how Wisconsin volleyball is viewed by both outsiders and themselves.

Can program be a blueblood even if it's never won a national title? Yes, in the case of the #Badgers volleyball team, which keeps knocking on the door and is confident it will break through. Column https://t.co/kdcrye6agj — Jim Polzin (@JimPolzinWSJ) December 1, 2021

The NCAA Tournament started on Thursday and the Badgers play their first match on Friday night at the Field House. Only one Big Ten team was in action on Thursday, with Purdue sweeping Illinois State. The Boilermakers will face Dayton, who beat Marquette 3-1, in the second round.

Ohhhh this is so exciting pic.twitter.com/jz3eDzs5us — Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) December 2, 2021

“We’re all super-pumped up,” Grace Bowlby, saying what we are all thinking ahead of this weekend’s Border Battle.

"It's like the biggest game" - @gracebowlby_



It's doesn't get bigger than this for @BadgerWHockey, it's Border Battle week.



And that's all that needs to be said. #Badgers pic.twitter.com/ptNcp4pKQH — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) December 2, 2021

Can’t really care again until changes are made.

This result is just a symptom of the overall problem. These aren’t just games they’re losing because of a bad bounce or tipped shot. The Badgers are getting their doors blown off & a lot of that comes down on the coaches not having a good enough game plan & not developing players — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) December 3, 2021

Men’s basketball scores from Wednesday

No games

Women’s basketball scores from Wednesday

No. 23 Notre Dame 76 - Michigan State

Penn State 69 - Boston College 86

No. 12 Michigan 48 - No. 10 Louisville 70

No. 2 NC State 66 - No. 6 Indiana 58

Northwestern 72 - Clemson 61

Miami (Fla.) 74 - No. 8 Maryland 82

No. 24 Florida State 67 - Illinois 58

No. 9 Iowa 64 - Duke 79

Big Ten 4 - ACC 10, oof