College football viewing guide: Conference Championship weekend

College football is back, and that means our college football viewing guide is back to help you navigate the busy schedule ahead.

Each week we will do the heavy lifting, and figure out the top games that will be playing during each television window across college football. This weekend is for all the marbles, as conference championships are up for grabs.

Let’s dive into the college football slate for Friday and Saturday.

Friday, December 3

Pac-12 Championship Game @ Allegiant Field in Las Vegas, Nevada

No. 10 Oregon (10-2) vs. No. 17 Utah (9-3) —> 7 p.m. CST on ABC

Oregon and Utah will meet on Friday night with a conference championship and likely a Rose Bowl bid on the line. These two teams met one another fairly recently with Utah blowing Oregon out, but they have been the top two teams in the Pac-12 all season long. Utah is a slight favorite once again, but this should be a really fun game.

Other Friday games of interest:

Conference USA Championship: Western Kentucky at UTSA on CBSSN at 6 p.m. CST

Saturday, December 4

Morning games

Big 12 Championship Game @ AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

No. 9 Baylor (10-2) vs. No. 5 Oklahoma State (11-1) —> 11 a.m. CST on ABC

Oklahoma State probably controls their own destiny when it comes to making the College Football Playoff. If the Cowboys can take down Baylor and win the Big 12, they are likely in. Baylor’s starting quarterback is dealing with an injury, so that is an element to keep an eye on, but Oklahoma State’s defense is very good.

Other morning games of interest:

MAC Championship: Kent State vs. Northern Illinois on ESPN at 11 a.m. CST

Afternoon games

SEC Championship Game @ Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

No. 1 Georgia (12-0) vs. No. 3 Alabama (11-1) —> 3 p.m. CST on CBS

The game that will probably bring in the most eyeballs this weekend takes place in SEC country with Georgia and Alabama meeting with conference bragging rights and College Football Playoff implications on the line. The Bulldogs have been downright dominant this year, but Alabama is still one of the most talented programs in the entire country.

AAC Championship Game @ Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

No. 21 Houston (11-1) at No. 4 Cincinnati (12-0) —> 3 p.m. CST on ABC

Cincinnati is undoubtedly the Cinderella story of college football this season. The Bearcats have the chance to become the first team not currently a member of the Power 5 to make the playoff. A matchup with Houston is all that stands in their way, and style points could only bolster their standing in the rankings.

Other afternoon games of interest:

Mountain West Championship: Utah State at No. 19 San Diego State on FOX at 2 p.m. CST

Sun Belt Championship: Appalachian State at No. 24 Louisiana on ESPN at 2:30 p.m. CST

Primetime games

Big Ten Championship Game @ Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

No. 2 Michigan (11-1) vs No. 13 Iowa (10-2) —> 7 p.m. CST on FOX

Michigan is looking to win their first Big Ten Championship under the new format, and All-American edge defender Aidan Hutchinson has been on a tear recently. The Wolverines will take on Iowa for a chance to make the College Football Playoff. We shall see if the Hawkeyes can make it interesting.

ACC Championship Game @ Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

No. 15 Pittsburgh (10-2) vs No. 16 Wake Forest (10-2) —> 7 p.m. CST on ABC

While the ACC Championship Game does not have the national implications as some of the others, it very well could be the most entertaining. Led by their quarterbacks, both Pitt and Wake Forest have high-powered offenses that can put up points in bunches. The over/under for points in this game is set around 72, and it would not shock me to see the over hit based on the way these two offenses can score.

Other late night games of interest (???):

Pac-12 makeup game lol: Southern Cal at Cal on FS1 at 10:00 p.m. CST