Wisconsin football recruiting: UW sends out new offer to 2022 WR

Recruiting is the lifeblood of any major college athletics team, but following it closely as a fan can sometimes be difficult and can often be time consuming. We’ll try and condense all the recruiting news you can use into this bi-weekly (sometimes more) post. It’ll include updates on current commits, including stats from their high school games, as well as news on players the Badgers are still pursuing. Let’s get down to business!

New offer

2022 3-star WR Chris Brooks, Jr. (St. Louis) out of St. Louis University High School is the newest player to receive an offer from the Wisconsin Badgers. Brooks is currently a Yale commit, but did not sign during the early signing period leaving UW a chance to try and flip him. He has other offers from Ball State, Buffalo, Miami (Ohio), South Dakota State and some other Ivy League and FCS schools.

Standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 210 pounds, Brooks has plug-and-play size at wide receiver. He is rated as the No. 1,752 player and No. 227 WR in the country by the 247 Composite. He is also listed as the No. 33 player in the state of Missouri. He committed to Yale back on July 16, and the Wisconsin offer is the first contact he’s had with a different school since.

Both 247 and Rivals mentioned that Brooks actually attended camp at Wisconsin when he was a freshman but hadn’t heard from UW since then. Both sites also report that the Badgers will try and get Brooks on campus this January for an official visit.

According to St. Louis Today, Brooks caught 49 passes for 959 yards and scored 21 touchdowns while being named Metro Catholic Conference co-offensive player of the year. He was also a Class 6 first-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.

Brooks appears to have good body control and can make catches over smaller defenders with ease. He is tough to tackle as well. He’s obviously a smart dude, what with committing to Yale and all, so he seems like a pretty ideal candidate for the Badgers to use one of their remaining scholarships on this cycle.

Badgers make top-seven

2023 4-star TE Andrew Rappleyea (Millbrook, N.Y.) out of Milton (Mass.) Academy announced his top-seven schools on Tuesday and the Badgers made the cut. The other six schools are Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan, Wake Forest, UNC and Boston College.

The Badgers, Buckeyes and Wolverines have all offered in the last month, so his recruitment is really heating up. Rappleyea is rated as the No. 333 player and No. 20 TE in the country by the 247 Composite.