Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 318: Las Vegas Bowl Preview with House of Sparky

On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got a full Las Vegas Bowl Preview to get you ready for Thursday’s contest. To start, we talk about the status report for both teams as each will have some key players out in this contest. After that, we break down how the Badger offense will look to attack a talented Sun Devil defense. Later on, we discuss how Wisconsin will look to slow down a short-handed Arizona State offense. To round things out we get into our key matchup, players to watch, and score prediction to send you into Thursday evening's contest.

To finish the show we are joined by Jack Johnson, a contributor from House of Sparky, to get an insider's look at Arizona State. In our conversation, we talk about the season overall, the status of the program, notable injuries, matchups, and more. Enjoy!