Wisconsin recruiting: quick updates from the football and men’s hoops trails

Badgers make cut for top of the board prospect

On Monday, 2023 3-star DL Tyler Gant (St. Louis) announced his top-five schools and his list included Wisconsin. The other four schools are Arkansas, Iowa, Iowa State, and Kentucky. Gant is rated as the No. 390 player and No. 55 DL by the 247 Composite and has been a top target in UW’s 2023 class for quite some time.

“My goal is to continue to build relationships with the schools that I have listed and hopefully come to a decision by February on where I would like to commit,” Gant said to friend of the blog Allen Trieu of 247 Sports.

Former top basketball target decommits from Northwestern

2022 4-star PG Rowan Brumbaugh is no longer planning on attending Northwestern. The Badgers were in early on Brumbaugh, and at one point thought to be the leaders to land his commitment, but it doesn’t seem like he’s interested in UW at all. In fact, the Badgers don’t even have a scholarship available for the 2022 class, soooo, yeah. The other schools that were in his top-six include Maryland, Oregon, Texas, Miami (Fla.) and Kansas.