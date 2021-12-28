Wisconsin men’s basketball: yep, they’re still ranked!

Here’s something that you haven’t seen a lot of recently...BASKETBALL NEWS!

Despite not having played a game in almost two weeks, the No. 24 Wisconsin Badgers (9-2 overall, 1-1 Big Ten) are still looming in the back of the minds of voters and remain ranked in the very bottom of this week’s AP Poll.

Due to multiple contests being cancelled due to COVID related issues either in Wisconsin’s program or their opponent’s program, UW has only played two games since December 11 and none since December 15. Given that the Badgers haven’t been on the court, it makes sense that they haven't moved either way in this week’s rankings.

Here’s how the rest of the Big Ten looked in the new AP rankings:

No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers

No. 10 Michigan State Spartans

No. 13 Ohio State Buckeyes

Buckeyes No. 24 Wisconsin Badgers

Illinois, Michigan, Iowa and Minnesota are all receiving votes

For the first time this season, college basketball has a unanimous No. 1 overall team; Baylor received all 61 first place votes. This week’s biggest climber was Tennessee, who moved up five spots from No. 19 to No. 14 after handing No. 9 Arizona their first loss of the season.

Alabama had a week they would like to forget, losing their only game of the week at home to unranked Davidson. The Crimson Tide dropped nine spots to No. 19, the most of any team in this week’s rankings, although I’m sure nobody in Tuscaloosa cares...as it’s still football season.

There was no change in this week’s top-five, as both the teams and their rankings remained the same: Baylor, Duke, Purdue, Gonzaga, UCLA.

Wisconsin currently only has one game on the schedule for this week, hosting Illinois State on Wednesday night before heading to West Lafayette, Ind. to take on No. 3 Purdue on Monday.