B5Q Blogopean Union: the volleyball national championship trophy is touring Madison

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).

We hope that you will use this post to comment on things happening around the conference and also as a sort of daily open thread to discuss breaking news or argue about Spotted Cow (which we NO LONGER DO).

BRING IT TO MINNESOTA SO I CAN SEE IT!

Took the trophy on a city tour last week.



It is its first time here, so we wanted to make it special.



Where else should we take it? pic.twitter.com/nOQXEpoQPP — Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) December 27, 2021

Gonna be a real barn burner at LaBahn this weekend. Hopefully everyone stays healthy so this series can go on as scheduled.

Everyone's at practice as No. 1 @BadgerWHockey gets back to work ahead of non-conference home games against No. 4 Quinnipiac on Saturday and Sunday. The Bobcats are first in the PairWise and UW is second. pic.twitter.com/8sVnm2zg8e — Todd Milewski (@ToddMilewski) December 27, 2021

Here is the lineup for the Badgers heading to the new Illinois Matmen Tournament that is taking the place of Midlands. The tournament will take place on Wednesday and Thursday. There may be streaming available for the tournament but that hasn’t been decided yet.

Lineup update: Make that 11 #Badgers!

Ethan Rotondo - 133

Kyle Burwick - 133

Joseph Zargo - 141

Austin Gomez - 149

Garrett Model - 157

Dean Hamiti - 165

Graham Calhoun - 184 (unatt.)

Chris Weiler - 184

Braxton Amos - 197

Peter Christensen - 285 (unatt.)

Trent Hillger - 285 — Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) December 27, 2021

We don’t have a full injury report or anything yet, but media were allowed to watch a little bit of practice on Monday and here is what was gathered. Great to see Garrett Groshek back and helping out!

#Badgers C Joe Tippmann hasn't been doing much (injury)



TE Jack Eschenbach is out for the game (injury)



Former RB Garrett Groshek is a temporary hire helping coach the RBs. pic.twitter.com/ZlsEf1ma6O — Colten Bartholomew (@CBartWSJ) December 27, 2021

We hope that RB coach Gary Brown is able to get healthy and return to the team as soon as he’s ready. It’s really awesome to hear that his illness has nothing to do with COVID or his cancer coming back.

#Badgers coach Paul Chryst said Garrett Groshek was at practice in Madison when UW learned Gary Brown might not be available. Groshek was all-in. Brown doing OK and issue not related to previous battle with cancer. Chryst said they just want Brown healthy. — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) December 28, 2021

Many are asking if Shane Connelly was able to set this record because he is a Philadelphia Eagles fan and the answer is, of course, yes. Go Birds.

Dec 27, 2008: @BadgerMHockey goalie Shane Connelly set a UW record in a 5-0 shutout win over Alabama-Hunstville at the Badger Hockey Showdown. Connelly only had to make 10 saves, and that set the record for fewest saves in a shutout win. pic.twitter.com/IDaEfKQbPs — Jack Eich (@jackeichsays) December 27, 2021

The women’s basketball team will not play the Boilermakers later this week. Per UW, “information regarding how this game will be handled in relation to the Big Ten Conference’s 2021-22 Forfeiture Policy will be announced in the coming days.”

The #Badgers unfortunately have to call off this Thursday's game vs. Purdue due to continuing COVID-19 protocols. pic.twitter.com/DELtjqtQYj — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerWBB) December 27, 2021

According to UW the men’s basketball game for Wednesday is still on, but with the women’s team still in the midst of a COVID situation it doesn’t leave me super confident that the men’s game will be played either.