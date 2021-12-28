 clock menu more-arrow no yes

B5Q Blogopean Union: the volleyball national championship trophy is touring Madison

Plus: the women’s hoops game for Thursday is off; wrestling sets a lineup for a new tournament; and some football lineup news for the Las Vegas Bowl.

By Drew Hamm
VOLLEYBALL: DEC 18 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship Photo by Graham Stokes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).

We hope that you will use this post to comment on things happening around the conference and also as a sort of daily open thread to discuss breaking news or argue about Spotted Cow (which we NO LONGER DO).

  • BRING IT TO MINNESOTA SO I CAN SEE IT!
  • Gonna be a real barn burner at LaBahn this weekend. Hopefully everyone stays healthy so this series can go on as scheduled.
  • Here is the lineup for the Badgers heading to the new Illinois Matmen Tournament that is taking the place of Midlands. The tournament will take place on Wednesday and Thursday. There may be streaming available for the tournament but that hasn’t been decided yet.
  • We don’t have a full injury report or anything yet, but media were allowed to watch a little bit of practice on Monday and here is what was gathered. Great to see Garrett Groshek back and helping out!
  • We hope that RB coach Gary Brown is able to get healthy and return to the team as soon as he’s ready. It’s really awesome to hear that his illness has nothing to do with COVID or his cancer coming back.
  • Many are asking if Shane Connelly was able to set this record because he is a Philadelphia Eagles fan and the answer is, of course, yes. Go Birds.
  • The women’s basketball team will not play the Boilermakers later this week. Per UW, “information regarding how this game will be handled in relation to the Big Ten Conference’s 2021-22 Forfeiture Policy will be announced in the coming days.”
  • According to UW the men’s basketball game for Wednesday is still on, but with the women’s team still in the midst of a COVID situation it doesn’t leave me super confident that the men’s game will be played either.

