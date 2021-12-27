B5Q Blogopean Union: the content well dries up over Christmas

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).

Dare Ogunbowale scored a touchdown on Sunday, for the first time since 2019, Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Hero Corey Clement, who now plays for the loathsome Dallas Cowboys, blocked a punt for a touchdown and this comes after Jonathan Taylor had another 100-yard performance on Christmas Day. Wisconsin running backs gets the job done, regardless of position!

Looking for, uh, an early New Year’s Eve present? What better gift than Wisconsin men’s hockey in Milwaukee? Ok, fine, I can think of a lot of better gifts, but this should still be fun!

Not sure when we’ll get word on which Wisconsin players will be unable to play in the bowl game, but there are definitely some. Paul Chryst has media availability on Monday night, so perhaps we’ll get some more clarity on the matter then.

Viva Las Vegas. Received some messages while en route. Not surprisingly, #Badgers football team did not escape virus unscathed. Am told a mix of players and “staffers” affected. No more details. — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) December 25, 2021