How to watch Wisconsin football vs. Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl

The Badgers and Sun Devils are in Sin City to end their season. Are you gambling on a UW win?

By Drew Hamm
The Wisconsin Badgers (8-4 overall, 6-3 Big Ten) have been in Las Vegas for the past few days preparing to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils (8-4 overall, 6-3 Pac-12) in the Las Vegas Bowl on Thursday night. It is the first team these two teams have met since...this debacle.

After an extremely disappointing end to the regular season which featured losing Paul Bunyan’s Axe to Minnesota and the Big Ten West division title to Iowa, Wisconsin will be looking to end their season on a high note. Paul Chryst has an excellent record in bowl games and, as a program, the Badgers are in the 20th consecutive postseason contest. That’s more in a row than Alabama and Clemson, among many others.

We have plenty more to discuss about this game and we’ll have it posted throughout the week leading up to the game.

How to watch/listen

TV: ESPN, Thursday, 12/30, 9:30 p.m. CT, Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport

Streaming: ESPN App; Watch ESPN streaming

Radio: Badger Sports Network (Varsity Network App), Satellite: XM 372, Matt Lepay, Mike Lucas, Patrick Herb; the national radio call is also on the Varsity Sports App, Sirius 83/XM 83, Brian Roth, Hans Olson, Tim Murray

Stadium: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nev.

Weather: Las Vegas, Nev. (cool and potentially rainy for walking the strip, but the stadium is a dome)

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Wisconsin -6

Fun facts (according to the media guides)

  • You can bet (insider Vegas talk for you) your ass that these’ll be posted on Thursday morning!

