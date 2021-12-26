B5Q Blogopean Union: Jonathan Taylor is having an MVP season

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).

We hope that you will use this post to comment on things happening around the conference and also as a sort of daily open thread to discuss breaking news or argue about Spotted Cow (which we NO LONGER DO).

Behind an offensive line that was made up of local bouncers and you, probably, Jonathan Taylor helped the Colts to another victory on Christmas night. He is having a legit MVP season which is just wonderful to see.

Jonathan Taylor is unstoppable. pic.twitter.com/lmHztUohOt — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 26, 2021

FINALLY SOME RECOGNITION FOR OUR GIRL LAUREN BARNES! Dana Rettke was a finalist for the VolleyballMag.com player of the year, but lost out to Texas’ Logan Eggleston.

National champion Julia Wohlert is in the transfer portal and we hope that she finds a great, new home at which to finish her career.

As noted by our wonderful commenters already, the wrestling team will be competing in the new “Midlands” tournament this week, after the original was cancelled.

Back in! .@BadgerWrestling will compete in the new “midlands “ Dec 29 and 30! Let’s go #JumpAround @MatScoutWillie — Chris Bono (@ChrisBono) December 23, 2021

While taking this quiz, I realized that I have seen the men’s hockey team play at the Kohl Center, Camp Randall Stadium, Lambeau Field and Solider Field. That’s pretty cool.

We've played in some iconic venues over the years



Test your knowledge of them and tell us your favorite in the comments https://t.co/bcu1IQQHrf #OnWisconsin || @HolidayFaceoff pic.twitter.com/nTwnByfC5q — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) December 22, 2021

The football team has been in Vegas for the past couple of days putting the finishing touches on their game plan for their game against Arizona State and, thank goodness, Santa was still able to find them even though they weren’t at home.