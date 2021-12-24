B5Q Blogopean Union: Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).

As we reach the end of another year I would like to take a quick moment to say thank you for reading and interacting with our silly, little blog. The internet, for all of its vastness and things to do, can feel lonely sometimes and having a community like this is a great haven. I enjoy writing here for myriad reasons and one of the main ones is seeing what you all think about whatever topic I’ve decided to pontificate on. I hope everyone has (and has been having) a safe, healthy and happy holiday season. We’ll be a little bit slower around here on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but then we’ll be right in the thick of bowl season discussion starting on Sunday.

Welp, looks like Barry Alvarez is going to have to fill in for ANOTHER Wisconsin bowl game. In all seriousness, we hope that Chris McIntosh only has mild symptoms and makes a full and speedy recovery.

#Badgers AD Chris McIntosh has tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t be traveling to the Las Vegas Bowl with the #Badgers. — Jim Polzin (@JimPolzinWSJ) December 24, 2021

Both of the men’s and women’s basketball games from Thursday were cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns in both programs.

Is there nothing that Sydney Hilley won’t set up?

Defender Aidan McConnell continues to receive recognition for her first season in Madison.

The offensive production for the Badgers this season has been insane. Can’t wait to watch Daryl Watts chase the scoring record in the second half of the season.

Matt Henningnsen will look to improve his NFL Draft stock during the East/West Shrine Bowl.

I’m pretty sure that Braelon Allen won’t win the Freshman of the Year award, but it’s awesome that he’s a finalist.

Siiiiiggggghhhhh, one year too late, Mayo Bowl. One year too late.

Former Badger Michael Mersch is lighting up the AHL this season.

The day after the men’s hockey team won the national title in 2006 I got to take pictures with the trophy on the patio at State Street Brats because my buddy I was there with had class with Adam Burish and they were friendly. The team was also HAMMERED and on their way to the Kohl Center for the welcome-back-to-Madison party. Anyways, it’s cool that the volleyball team let fans take pictures with the trophy this week.

Updated rankings for the wrestling team.

Men’s basketball scores from Wednesday/Thursday

Green Bay 56 - Minnesota 72

Northern Kentucky 61 - Indiana 79

Kennesaw State 74 - Nebraska 88

Illinois 88 - Missouri 63

Quinnipiac - Penn State, cancelled

Central Connecticut State - Rutgers, postponed

George Mason AND Morgan State - No. 24 Wisconsin, cancelled

Women’s basketball scores from Wednesday/Thursday

Wyoming 61 - Nebraska 72

Missouri 84 - Illinois 65

Southern Illinois 37 - No. 8 Indiana 70

Minnesota 63 - Drake 77

Towson - Penn State, cancelled

Eastern Michigan - No. 9 Michigan, cancelled

Eastern Illinois - Wisconsin, cancelled