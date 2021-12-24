 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Badgers in the NFL: Week 15

Jonathan Taylor makes his MVP case, TJ Watt adds to his league-leading sack total and Joe Schobert comes up with a clutch interception.

By Kevin O'Connell
NFL: DEC 05 Ravens at Steelers Photo by Michael Longo/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
  • Russell Wilson, QB (Seahawks): Wilson threw for just 156 yards, one interception and no touchdowns, as the Seahawks’ offense was largely ineffective in their loss to the Rams on Tuesday night.
  • Jonathan Taylor, RB (Colts): Taylor continues to make a legitimate case to be the league MVP this season, and rushed for 170 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries in the Colts’ win over the Patriots. The touchdown was a 67-yard run in the fourth quarter that sealed the win for the Colts and could end up being Taylor’s “MVP moment” if he wins the award. The second-year pro now leads the league in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, and carries.
  • Melvin Gordon, RB (Broncos): The seven-year veteran rushed for 53 yards on 15 carries and added one catch for eight receiving yards in Week 15.
  • Corey Clement, RB (Cowboys): With Tony Pollard back after a one game absence, Clement returned to his role as a special teams contributor. The five-year veteran played 62% of special teams snaps and had two kick returns for 50 total yards in the Cowboys’ win over the Giants.
  • Dare Ogunbowale, RB (Jaguars): The former walk-on logged 15 total snaps (10 offensive, five special teams) and had one rushing yard on his lone carry and caught one pass for five receiving yards in Week 15.
  • Derek Watt, FB (Steelers): Watt saw action on 12% of offensive snaps but had no touches in the Steelers’ win over the Titans. He also played 67% of special teams snaps in the game.
  • Ryan Ramczyk, OT (Saints): Ramczyk was inactive on Sunday for the fifth straight game due to a knee injury.
  • Rob Havenstein, OT (Rams): Havenstein was forced to miss his second straight game due to being on the Rams’ reserve/COVID-19 list. The seven-year veteran was activated to the 53-man roster on Wednesday after clearing the 10-day COVID protocol and will play this upcoming Sunday.
  • Kevin Zeitler, OG (Ravens): Zeitler started at right guard and played every offensive snap in the Ravens’ loss to the Packers.
  • David Edwards, OG (Rams): The former fifth-round pick started at left guard and played 100% of offensive snaps in the Rams’ Tuesday night win over the Seahawks.
  • Michael Deiter, C (Dolphins): Deiter started at center and played all 71 offensive snaps for the Dolphins in Week 15.
  • Tyler Biadasz, C (Cowboys): Biadasz started at center and played every offensive snap in the Cowboys’ win over the Giants.
  • Alex Erickson, WR (Panthers): The six-year veteran was on the field for 27% of special teams snaps and finished with one punt return for 16 yards in the Panthers’ loss to the Bills. He also had one solo tackle in the game.
  • T.J. Watt, LB (Steelers): Watt played 84% of defensive snaps and notched five total tackles, four quarterback hits, one fumble recovery, and one and a half sacks in the Steelers’ win over the Titans. Through fifteen weeks, Watt leads the league with 17.5 sacks, despite playing just twelve games on the season.
  • Joe Schobert, LB (Steelers): Schobert had seven total tackles, one quarterback hit, and a key interception in the fourth quarter that set up the Steelers for a go-ahead field goal on Sunday. The six-year veteran needs just two tackles to finish with 100+ total tackles for the fifth straight season.
  • Andrew Van Ginkel, LB (Dolphins): Van Ginkel saw action on 82% of defensive snaps and finished with five total tackles and one sack in the Dolphins’ win over the Jets.
  • T.J. Edwards, LB (Eagles): The third-year pro played 95% of defensive snaps and tallied six total tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass defended in Week 15.
  • Zack Baun, LB (Saints): Baun logged 27 total snaps (three defensive, 24 special teams) in the Saints’ shutout win over the Buccaneers on Sunday night.
  • Vince Biegel, LB (Dolphins): Biegel played 83% of special teams snaps and recorded no tackles in the Dolphins’ win over the Jets.

Rookies

  • Isaiahh Loudermilk, DT (Steelers): Loudermilk played 30% of defensive snaps and finished with a season-high four solo tackles in Week 15.
  • Rachad Wildgoose, CB (Jets): Wildgoose played 27% of special teams snaps but had no tackles in the Jets’ loss to the Dolphins.

