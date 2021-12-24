Badgers in the NFL: Week 15

- Russell Wilson, QB (Seahawks): Wilson threw for just 156 yards, one interception and no touchdowns, as the Seahawks’ offense was largely ineffective in their loss to the Rams on Tuesday night.
- Jonathan Taylor, RB (Colts): Taylor continues to make a legitimate case to be the league MVP this season, and rushed for 170 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries in the Colts’ win over the Patriots. The touchdown was a 67-yard run in the fourth quarter that sealed the win for the Colts and could end up being Taylor’s “MVP moment” if he wins the award. The second-year pro now leads the league in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, and carries.
JONATHAN TAYLOR. 67 YARDS. GOOD NIGHT.— NFL (@NFL) December 19, 2021
: #NEvsIND on @NFLNetwork
: https://t.co/DL75sQUMR5 pic.twitter.com/V0jzema8xz
- Melvin Gordon, RB (Broncos): The seven-year veteran rushed for 53 yards on 15 carries and added one catch for eight receiving yards in Week 15.
- Corey Clement, RB (Cowboys): With Tony Pollard back after a one game absence, Clement returned to his role as a special teams contributor. The five-year veteran played 62% of special teams snaps and had two kick returns for 50 total yards in the Cowboys’ win over the Giants.
- Dare Ogunbowale, RB (Jaguars): The former walk-on logged 15 total snaps (10 offensive, five special teams) and had one rushing yard on his lone carry and caught one pass for five receiving yards in Week 15.
- Derek Watt, FB (Steelers): Watt saw action on 12% of offensive snaps but had no touches in the Steelers’ win over the Titans. He also played 67% of special teams snaps in the game.
- Ryan Ramczyk, OT (Saints): Ramczyk was inactive on Sunday for the fifth straight game due to a knee injury.
- Rob Havenstein, OT (Rams): Havenstein was forced to miss his second straight game due to being on the Rams’ reserve/COVID-19 list. The seven-year veteran was activated to the 53-man roster on Wednesday after clearing the 10-day COVID protocol and will play this upcoming Sunday.
Sean McVay says RT Rob Havenstein cleared the 10 day COVID protocol and will return, while OLB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and DB Terrell Burgess have also been cleared. So that's three more coming off reserve/COVID for Rams ahead of Sunday vs. Vikings.— Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) December 22, 2021
- Kevin Zeitler, OG (Ravens): Zeitler started at right guard and played every offensive snap in the Ravens’ loss to the Packers.
List of guards who have played 14 games in 2021 and given up 0 sacks:— Evan Birchfield (@EvanBirchfield) December 22, 2021
• #Ravens Kevin Zeitler
• #Falcons Chris Lindstrom
- David Edwards, OG (Rams): The former fifth-round pick started at left guard and played 100% of offensive snaps in the Rams’ Tuesday night win over the Seahawks.
- Michael Deiter, C (Dolphins): Deiter started at center and played all 71 offensive snaps for the Dolphins in Week 15.
- Tyler Biadasz, C (Cowboys): Biadasz started at center and played every offensive snap in the Cowboys’ win over the Giants.
- Alex Erickson, WR (Panthers): The six-year veteran was on the field for 27% of special teams snaps and finished with one punt return for 16 yards in the Panthers’ loss to the Bills. He also had one solo tackle in the game.
- T.J. Watt, LB (Steelers): Watt played 84% of defensive snaps and notched five total tackles, four quarterback hits, one fumble recovery, and one and a half sacks in the Steelers’ win over the Titans. Through fifteen weeks, Watt leads the league with 17.5 sacks, despite playing just twelve games on the season.
Pittsburgh’s NEW SACK KING @_TJWatt has now recorded the most sacks in a single season in #SteelersHistory.— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 19, 2021
: https://t.co/R4YofnS0C4 pic.twitter.com/FTsvzDW4Ls
- Joe Schobert, LB (Steelers): Schobert had seven total tackles, one quarterback hit, and a key interception in the fourth quarter that set up the Steelers for a go-ahead field goal on Sunday. The six-year veteran needs just two tackles to finish with 100+ total tackles for the fifth straight season.
SCHO TIME— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 19, 2021
: CBS | @JoeTheScho pic.twitter.com/xSa7la85vl
- Andrew Van Ginkel, LB (Dolphins): Van Ginkel saw action on 82% of defensive snaps and finished with five total tackles and one sack in the Dolphins’ win over the Jets.
- T.J. Edwards, LB (Eagles): The third-year pro played 95% of defensive snaps and tallied six total tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass defended in Week 15.
- Zack Baun, LB (Saints): Baun logged 27 total snaps (three defensive, 24 special teams) in the Saints’ shutout win over the Buccaneers on Sunday night.
- Vince Biegel, LB (Dolphins): Biegel played 83% of special teams snaps and recorded no tackles in the Dolphins’ win over the Jets.
Rookies
- Isaiahh Loudermilk, DT (Steelers): Loudermilk played 30% of defensive snaps and finished with a season-high four solo tackles in Week 15.
- Rachad Wildgoose, CB (Jets): Wildgoose played 27% of special teams snaps but had no tackles in the Jets’ loss to the Dolphins.
Loading comments...