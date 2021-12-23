Badgers in the NFL: Jonathan Taylor and T.J. Watt are Pro Bowlers

Two former Wisconsin Badgers received great news this week, with both Jonathan Taylor and T.J. Watt earning spots on the AFC Pro Bowl roster for the event in February.

Taylor is having a monster second season with the Colts, and he actually led all vote-getters with over 265,000 votes. He beat out Joey Bosa and Travis Kelce for the top spot. This year JT is not only leading the league in rushing by over 400 yards but also touchdowns with 17 (five more than the next closest running back). Taylor is currently one of the top contenders for NFL Most Valuable Player, and has his Colts in the thick of things in the AFC playoff picture.

While JT is having an amazing season and is poised to play in the first Pro Bowl of his career, TJ Watt earned his fourth Pro Bowl selection this season behind another dominant performance this season as one of the best edge players in the game.

Watt currently leads the NFL with 17.5 sacks and is on track to potentially win the Defensive Player of the Year Award if he continues his stellar play.

The former teammates will have the chance to showcase their talents as AFC representatives in February. Russell Wilson, J.J. Watt, and Ryan Ramczyk (all former Pro Bowlers) missed the cut this season due to injuries.