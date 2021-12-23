Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 317: Answering your mailbag questions!

Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!

On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got a host of topics to get to in our latest edition of the mailbag. To start, we talk some football and discuss our opinions on NIL and the transfer portal. After that, we discuss what positions the Badgers might be looking to fill in the portal this off-season. To round out the football discussion we talk about the latest developments with offensive line coach Joe Rudolph possibly departing to Virginia Tech.

Later on, we discuss some basketball and talk about the most impressive and disappointing players thus far. Following that, we discuss some volleyball questions including who might make the Kelly Sheffield Era All-Star team. To finish things off we talk about some Wisconsin beers, what goes on brats, and what goes into a perfect bloody mary. Enjoy!