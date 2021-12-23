Wisconsin football: depth chart released for the Las Vegas Bowl

The Wisconsin Badgers (8-4 overall, 6-3 Big Ten) have been hitting the practice field over the past week or so in preparation for the Las Vegas Bowl against the Arizona State Sun Devils (8-4 overall, 6-3 Pac-12) on Dec. 30. On Wednesday afternoon, UW sent out the updated depth chart to the media and there aren’t a whole lot of changes from the last one.

Hunter Wohler on the two-deep now as well! https://t.co/19FNAh9j31 pic.twitter.com/stbzNwaPJ5 — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) December 22, 2021

The only major difference is that John Torchio is the starting strong safety now that Collin Wilder is out for the game with an injury. Freshman Hunter Wohler will serve as Torchio’s backup.

One thing to notice is that, so far, no one has opted out of the bowl game for Wisconsin. While I will never begrudge a player doing that so he can start preparing for the NFL Draft and avoid injury in what is ultimately a meaningless game, it’s always nice to see the players you’ve been following all season/career play one more game.

Can’t say the same thing for the Sun Devils, who are already short five players that contributed to the team this season: top two running backs Rachaad White (opt out) and DeaMonte Trayanum (transfer portal), starting cornerbacks Chase Lucas and Jack Jones (opt outs), plus All Pac-12 offensive lineman Dohnovan West (injury) are all out for Arizona State.

We’ll keep you posted on any players for Wisconsin that get hurt leading up to the game and any changes that makes to the depth chart. After Christmas we’ll really kick bowl coverage into high gear and get you ready for the game with more information than you could possibly need!