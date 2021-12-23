Does your college town suck? George Mason University

New to the line up this season: we will be examining the various college towns of Wisconsin’s opponents. We’ll be answering all of the important questions – Is it a state capital? What is the population? Does it have a Culver’s?

Facts:

City: Fairfax, Virginia

Size: 6.27 square miles

Location: 38°51′9″N 77°18′15″W

Population: 23,531 (2019)

State Capital? No

Time zone: Eastern

Landmarks: Old Town Square, Mount Murtaugh

About:

Fairfax, Virginia is an independent city in the Commonwealth of Virginia. It is an enclave surrounded by Fairfax County. While Fairfax City also contains an enclave of Fairfax County, the Fairfax County Court Complex.

It’s a city within a city, within a city...within a city?

Fairfax was founded on land originally occupied by the Siouan and Iroquoian tribes and the name comes from Thomas Fairfax, 6th Lord Fairfax of Cameron. He was awarded 5,000,000 acres of land in Northern Virginia by King Charles. The area was settled in the early 18th century by farmers.

True Crime aficionado’s would be interested to know that Fairfax has a serial killer — the Shopping Cart Killer, who would meet his victims on dating sites, meet with them at local motels and then dispose of their bodies in shopping carts. The Shopping Cart Killer, who was recently captured, has four confirmed victims, but police suspect their could be more.

Getting away from the more murdery part of Fairfax, the city has an annual Chocolate Lovers Festival. The festival takes place the first full weekend in February — must be trying to capitalize on the Valentines chocolate rush.

So if you’re a fan of murders and chocolate, have I got a town for you!

Fairfax also hosts a Fall Festival, which takes place the second Saturday in October and is held in historic Old Town Fairfax. The festival features more than 500 arts, crafts, and food vendors. They usually have about 35,000-45,000 people that attend.

Mount Murtaugh, which is the highest point in Fairfax County at 556.9 feet above sea level is not a mountain per se, but more so a mound of garbage, as it is the closed landfill.

The “mountain” was named after Hugh Murtaugh, who was the County Engineer, who worked on the site from concept to closure.

George Mason was established in 1957 as the Northern Virginia branch of the University of Virginia and became an independent university in 1972 and is now the largest four-year public university in Virginia.

Bars:

Patriot’s Pub & Grill, a home roadhouse bar that brings in regulars with beer pitchers, karaoke nights and TVs airing sports has a 312 reviews on google and registers at 4.5 stars

Another highly-ranked bar in Fairfax is Revolution Billiards, which is a low-key hangout with pizza and more substantial grub, along with pool, darts and video games. Revolution Billiards has 293 reviews, rating at 4.3 stars.

Virginia does not have a Culver’s, in the entire state. Unbelievable.

Arena:

EagleBank Arena, home of the George Madison Patriots, is a 10,000-seat arena opened in 1985. EagleBank is home to the men’s and women’s George Mason basketball teams, as well as concerts and family shows, including Trolls Live, which will be there from February 4-6.

Originally named the Patriot Center, the stadium was renamed in 2015, following a partnership with EagleBank.

Does your college town suck?

Well, they have a serial killer, their city is in another city, which oddly enough is in their city too... which is just confusing. Not to mention, they have no Culver’s to speak of.

Oh and they have a large mountain of garbage...

Yes, it does suck.