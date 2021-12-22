B5Q Blogopean Union: are you telling me people LIKE to watch volleyball?????

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).

We hope that you will use this post to comment on things happening around the conference and also as a sort of daily open thread to discuss breaking news or argue about Spotted Cow (which we NO LONGER DO).

I really think networks are going to start investing in their college volleyball coverage. These last couple of years have seen new records broken in TV viewing as well as physical attendance and there is only room for my growth. Our blog can be used as a pretty good example. We’ve been covering volleyball pretty regularly for the past four to five years but over the last three we’ve kicked it up a notch. I don’t have all the numbers plotted out, but the pageviews for our volleyball posts have definitely been going up steadily, so much so that our post from Tuesday about Caroline Crawford transferring to UW was the second most viewed post among ANY college blog in SB Nation’s entire network.

& just like we thought, Saturday's Championship match between @Huskervball & @BadgerVB sets a new record with 1.19 million viewers. This is truly incredible! #NCAAVB https://t.co/KCOW11WFVJ — Emily Ehman (@emilyehman) December 21, 2021

It’s cool that former Badger Nicole Shanahan was working for NCAA.com during the Final Four and got to interview her old teammates after they won the national title.

As you probably could have guessed, the Badgers finished the season ranked No. 1 in the final AVCA Coaches Poll. Nebraska, Louisville, Pitt and Texas rounded out the top-five.

After the hard-fought battle in front of a record championship-final crowd of 18,755 in Columbus, @BadgerVBall beat @Huskervball to take the school’s first volleyball title. Those teams top the final 2021 AVCA Division I Women’s Poll.

Full poll: https://t.co/82YbukmtVK pic.twitter.com/J95waosI7g — AVCA (@AVCAVolleyball) December 20, 2021

This is the exact mentality you want your offensive linemen to have.

Spoke with #Badgers true freshman OL @riley_mahlman earlier today. @ZachHeilprin asked him to describe his mentality on the field.



“My mentality is to just be a prick.” pic.twitter.com/7ekFU5TKS3 — Jake Kocorowski (@JakeKoco) December 21, 2021

Two Wisconsin men’s basketball legends are now eligible for the Hall of Fame.

These two have our vote ✔️✔️



Congrats to @MichaelFinley and Bo Ryan on being named eligible candidates for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022



: https://t.co/IToNDzWyKM pic.twitter.com/ATXsJ9YD4d — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) December 21, 2021

Aidan McConnell has a bright future on the pitch for the Badgers.

Men’s basketball scores from Monday/Tuesday

Incarnate Word 59 - No. 3 Purdue 79

Illinois-Springfield 50 - Northwestern 90

No. 11 Michigan State 90 - Oakland 78

SE Louisiana 62 - Iowa 93

UT-Martin - No. 14 Ohio State, cancelled

Purdue Fort Wayne - Michigan, cancelled

Women’s basketball scores from Monday/Tuesday

Florida Gulf Coast 85 - Michigan State 84 (2OT)

West Virginia 74 - Michigan State 54

North Alabama 53 - Purdue 86

No. 6 Maryland 98 - Coppin State 52

IUPUI 74 - No. 15 Iowa 73

No. 24 Ohio State 66 - San Diego State 54

Wright State - No. 8 Indiana, cancelled

Oregon - Northwestern, cancelled