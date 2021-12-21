Wisconsin men’s basketball: George Mason fills in Thursday’s schedule opening

After having their game on Thursday against Morgan State called off earlier this week due to COVID concerns among the Bears program, the Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team was on the prowl for a new opponent. As luck would have it, they were able to find one!

The George Mason Patriots (7-5 overall, 0-0 Atlantic 10) will be making the journey to the Kohl Center on Thursday night to play Wisconsin at 6 p.m. CT on Big Ten Network. The women’s team will still be playing Eastern Illinois at noon CT at the Kohl Center to start off the doubleheader.

For any of you attending the game, UW notes: “tickets for Thursday’s game, which had the Badgers originally scheduled to face Morgan State, will remain valid and accepted as normal despite the opponent change.”

The Patriots beat Morgan State by 37 points earlier this year, if you’re looking for a way to compare the team Wisconsin was going to play with the team they are going to play now. George Mason also beat Maryland, in College Park, before going on a five-game losing streak. They have now won their last three games, including a 23 point win over American University on Tuesday night.

We’ll have a full preview of the game up for you on Thursday.