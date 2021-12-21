Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 316: Interview with NATIONAL CHAMPION Lauren Barnes

Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!

On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast we quickly talk some football and basketball news before getting into a whole lot of volleyball as the Badgers brought home their first National Championship in program history. To start, we recap what was a thrilling five-set match between Wisconsin and Nebraska and break down all the drama from a nerve-wracking back and forth game.

In the back half of the show, we are joined by a very special guest in National Champion Lauren Barnes! In our conversation, we talk about the Badger's magical run to the national title, her reaction to bringing home a championship to Madison, and much more. Listen and enjoy listening to one of the Badgers star players reflect on a special few years of Wisconsin volleyball.