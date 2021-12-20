B5Q Blogopean Union: could Jonathan Taylor and T.J. Watt be the two best players in the NFL?

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).

Old man Joe Pavelski is still stuffing the scoresheet in the NHL. Any time you’re favorably compared to the ageless Jaromir Jagr, you’re doing pretty good.

Joe Pavelski tallied 2-2—4 to help the @DallasStars improve to 9-1-0 in their last 10 games at American Airlines Center.#NHLStats: https://t.co/wXHy0UWARS pic.twitter.com/sfXORyo0Gv — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 19, 2021

It has been a pretty good year for Wisconsin sports fans.

From one Champ to another, Congrats @BadgerVB!! — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 19, 2021

Could probably just watch this clip on repeat for the rest of the year.

Not a dry eye in the house!



A moment that will live on FOREVER! pic.twitter.com/8aSQoPKLfu — Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) December 19, 2021

Former Wisconsin brick wall/goalie Jordyn Bloomer was selected with the final pick in the second round of the NWSL Draft over the weekend. She’ll be heading to Racing Louisville FC, who finished ninth out of tenth in the league during their inaugural season, and could use a real talent infusion to get into the middle of the table.

We're adding an All-American between the posts.



Wisconsin's back-to-back Big 10 Goalkeeper of the Year, Jordyn Bloomer, is off the board with our 26th overall pick in the 2022 @NWSL Draft. pic.twitter.com/gULHTuhzd7 — Racing Louisville FC (@RacingLouFC) December 18, 2021

Aleem Ford made his NBA debut for the Orlando Magic over the weekend! The NBA is being ravaged by COVID and so a lot of players are being called up to fill out rosters. He scored two points and had a steal in seven minutes in a loss against Miami on Friday and then poured in eight points and grabbed two boards in 18 minutes of run on Saturday in a win over Brooklyn.

Jonathan Taylor, basically as Wisconsin volleyball was winning the national championship, ripped off this extremely impressive touchdown run to set the Colts record for rushing TDs in a single season.

ARE YOU SERIOUS, @JayT23!?



Jonathan Taylor just set the Colts franchise record for most rushing TDs in a single season (17)



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/LmdS2YtpsA — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 19, 2021

Really makes you think about something crazy happening...

Wisconsin consistently churns out players who perform at a high level in the NFL and recent Alums include the likely 2021 Offensive and Defensive MVPs in Jonathan Taylor and TJ Watt



End of Tweet#Badgers — Scary Alvarez (@barryisthedon) December 20, 2021

With time off from playing, Chris Vogt returned home to Kentucky to deliver the money that he raised for tornado relief. I don’t remember the exact amount, but it was over $100,000 (his original goal was $10,000) so thank you if you were able to contribute in any way to helping our the people of Vogt’s hometown.

#MayfieldStrong



In the wake of devastating tornadoes, @ChrisVogt33 returned home to Mayfield, Kentucky to lend support, volunteer and begin distribution of a fundraising effort that has gone viral pic.twitter.com/LEAFwzicGj — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) December 19, 2021

I don’t see any reason why Abby Roque should left off the national team for the Olympics unless the USA wants to lose to Canada I guess.

If Abby Roque is selected for the 2022 Beijing Olympics, the 24-year-old member of the Wahnapitae First Nation will be the first Indigenous woman to play for the U.S. women's hockey team in the Olympics. @WDouglasNHL has more in his Color of Hockey blog.https://t.co/5Jie2DuwCd — NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) December 20, 2021

Badgers will have a new grad assistant next season.

Men’s basketball scores from over the weekend

No. 3 Purdue 77 - Butler 48

St. Francis (Pa.) 48 - Illinois 106

Indiana 64 - Notre Dame 56

Southern Utah 50 - Michigan 87

Utah State 75 - Iowa 94

Kansas State 67 - Nebraska 58

Rider - Rutgers, PPD

DePaul - Northwestern, Cancelled

Penn State - VCU, Cancelled

No. 15 Ohio State - No. 21 Kentucky, Cancelled

Women’s basketball scores from over the weekend

Temple 58 - Northwestern 68

Wagner 54 - Rutgers 73

Penn State 68 - Duquesne 60

UCF 61 - No. 14 Iowa 69

No. 5 Baylor 68 - No. 13 Michigan 74 (OT)

Western Michigan 57 - No. 10 Indiana 67

Drake 68 - Nebraska 89

Miami (Ohio) 76 - Purdue 82

Illinois 51 - Southern Illinois 66

No. 24 Ohio State - UCLA, Cancelled