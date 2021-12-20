 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

B5Q Blogopean Union: could Jonathan Taylor and T.J. Watt be the two best players in the NFL?

New, 2 comments

Plus: more volleyball national title coverage because duh; Abby Roque making the US hockey national team; and Jordyn Bloomer gets drafted in the NWSL Draft.

By Drew Hamm
New England Patriots v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).

We hope that you will use this post to comment on things happening around the conference and also as a sort of daily open thread to discuss breaking news or argue about Spotted Cow (which we NO LONGER DO).

  • Old man Joe Pavelski is still stuffing the scoresheet in the NHL. Any time you’re favorably compared to the ageless Jaromir Jagr, you’re doing pretty good.
  • It has been a pretty good year for Wisconsin sports fans.
  • Could probably just watch this clip on repeat for the rest of the year.
  • Former Wisconsin brick wall/goalie Jordyn Bloomer was selected with the final pick in the second round of the NWSL Draft over the weekend. She’ll be heading to Racing Louisville FC, who finished ninth out of tenth in the league during their inaugural season, and could use a real talent infusion to get into the middle of the table.
  • Aleem Ford made his NBA debut for the Orlando Magic over the weekend! The NBA is being ravaged by COVID and so a lot of players are being called up to fill out rosters. He scored two points and had a steal in seven minutes in a loss against Miami on Friday and then poured in eight points and grabbed two boards in 18 minutes of run on Saturday in a win over Brooklyn.
  • Jonathan Taylor, basically as Wisconsin volleyball was winning the national championship, ripped off this extremely impressive touchdown run to set the Colts record for rushing TDs in a single season.

Really makes you think about something crazy happening...

  • With time off from playing, Chris Vogt returned home to Kentucky to deliver the money that he raised for tornado relief. I don’t remember the exact amount, but it was over $100,000 (his original goal was $10,000) so thank you if you were able to contribute in any way to helping our the people of Vogt’s hometown.
  • I don’t see any reason why Abby Roque should left off the national team for the Olympics unless the USA wants to lose to Canada I guess.
  • Badgers will have a new grad assistant next season.

Men’s basketball scores from over the weekend

No. 3 Purdue 77 - Butler 48
St. Francis (Pa.) 48 - Illinois 106
Indiana 64 - Notre Dame 56
Southern Utah 50 - Michigan 87
Utah State 75 - Iowa 94
Kansas State 67 - Nebraska 58
Rider - Rutgers, PPD
DePaul - Northwestern, Cancelled
Penn State - VCU, Cancelled
No. 15 Ohio State - No. 21 Kentucky, Cancelled

Women’s basketball scores from over the weekend

Temple 58 - Northwestern 68
Wagner 54 - Rutgers 73
Penn State 68 - Duquesne 60
UCF 61 - No. 14 Iowa 69
No. 5 Baylor 68 - No. 13 Michigan 74 (OT)
Western Michigan 57 - No. 10 Indiana 67
Drake 68 - Nebraska 89
Miami (Ohio) 76 - Purdue 82
Illinois 51 - Southern Illinois 66
No. 24 Ohio State - UCLA, Cancelled

More From Bucky's 5th Quarter

Loading comments...