Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 310: Georgia Tech recap + interview with 2022 commit Aidan Vaughan

On Thursday’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got a lot to get to on both the football and basketball front. To start, we discuss some postseason All-Conference Awards handed out to the likes of Jake Ferguson and Josh Seltzner as well as the entire defense.

Later on, we get into some updates about recruiting as the Badgers hit the trail hard this week to try and lock up some commits for the 2022 class before the early signing day. After that, we discuss two walk-on commits in the likes of Drew Evans and Luna Larson.

Following that, we dive into a recap of Wisconsin basketball’s huge road victory against Georgia Tech. In our conversation, we talk about the impressive play of Brad Davison, the bench play and rotation, as well as what we hope they can improve before taking on Marquette.

To round out the show we are joined by 2022 commit Aidan Vaughan, one of the newest members of Wisconsin football. In our conversation, we talk about the strengths of his game, his recruitment to Madison, and much more. Enjoy!