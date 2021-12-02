B5Q Blogopean Union: Badgers basketball splits their B1G/ACC Challenge games

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).

We hope that you will use this post to comment on things happening around the conference and also as a sort of daily open thread to discuss breaking news or argue about Spotted Cow (which we NO LONGER DO).

Please, sports networks...people want to watch women’s sports. Put them on TV and the viewers will come. It is a pretty untapped market of people that is expanding rapidly and the numbers seem to bear that out.

Excited to announce that last Friday’s @B1GVolleyball match between #5 @BadgerVB & #11 @Huskervball for a share of the B1G title was the most-watched volleyball match in @BigTenNetwork history averaging 375,000 viewers! #GrowTheGame #NCAAVB pic.twitter.com/iYIYCEWiLG — Emily Ehman (@emilyehman) December 1, 2021

2022 men’s basketball commit Connor Essegian is now his high school’s all-time leading scorer. Congrats to him!

Beyond blessed to be the all-time leading scorer! Couldn’t have been possible without teammates, coaches, and the @CentralNobleAD fans for your continued support throughout these four years. The best is yet to come! — Connor Essegian (@CEssegian) December 1, 2021

Please study this if you’re going to the women’s hockey series this weekend. It would be embarrassing for you if you showed up in the wrong color for your section.

Coming to LaBahn this weekend?



Check out our seating map to find out what color to wear.



Hint: wear red!#Badgers || #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/NPgJYltL2c — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) December 1, 2021

Joe Pavelski has truly had a magnificent, Hall of Fame worthy, career in the NHL. The Pride of Plover just can’t stop scoring!

The first Badger in history to do it



The 10th American-born to do it



Congrats @jpav8 on 400 NHL goals



He's with 7 points in 3 games and 14 points in November#BadgersintheBigs pic.twitter.com/DKFgUGOsJb — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) December 1, 2021

Former Wisconsin quarterback Daniel Wright will continue his athletic career at Houston...playing baseball! Pretty cool to be good enough at two sports that you can play them both at the collegiate level.

Very excited to share that I have committed to the University of Houston to continue my career as a student-athlete! ⚾️



Thank you to everyone involved, especially @CoachRardin @DNap24 @ReiverBaseball .



Fired up for the opportunity! @UHCougarBB pic.twitter.com/II53IdJLEa — Daniel Wright (@Dan11Wright) December 2, 2021

The women’s basketball team lost their B1G/ACC Challenge matchup against Virginia Tech on Wednesday night. While it is kinda loser energy to note that Va. Tech is “receiving votes” in this tweet, the point stands that Wisconsin played a much better team fairly evenly.

#Badgers play one of their best games of the season but fall to receiving votes Virginia Tech. pic.twitter.com/pJ1xU9VrgQ — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerWBB) December 2, 2021

This is a cool picture, that’s all.

Bucky battling early on the road@JonathanCDavis1 at 6 points



GT 17, WIS 15 | 7:44 1H pic.twitter.com/siqAgGFJzT — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) December 2, 2021

This is a funny one.

Men’s basketball scores from Wednesday

Nebraska 100 - NC State 104 4OT

Louisville 64 - No. 22 Michigan State 73

Virginia Tech 62 - Maryland 58

No. 24 Michigan 51 - North Carolina 72

Miami (Fla.) 63 - Penn State 58

Big Ten 8 - ACC 6, yay Big Ten!

Women’s basketball scores from Wednesday

Rutgers 50 - Pitt 58

Nebraska 86 - Wake Forest 60

Georgia Tech 52 - Purdue 53

No. 18 Ohio State 91 - Syracuse 97

UNC 82 - Minnesota 76

Big Ten 2 - ACC 4