Badgers in the NFL: Week 12

Joe Schobert racks up 11 tackles, T.J. Watt is held in check and Jonathan Taylor scores another touchdown in a quiet week for former Badgers.

By Kevin O'Connell
  • Russell Wilson, QB (Seahawks): Wilson completed 20-of-31 passes for 247 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Seahawks’ Monday night loss to Washington. With Seattle now 3-8 on the season, it looks likely that Wilson will miss the playoffs for just the second time in his career.
  • Jonathan Taylor, RB (Colts): The MVP candidate finished with 83 yards on 16 carries and scored a rushing touchdown for the ninth straight game in the Colts’ loss to the Buccaneers.
  • Melvin Gordon, RB (Broncos): Gordon rushed for 83 yards on 17 carries and added one catch for five yards in the Broncos’ win over the Chargers.
  • Corey Clement, RB (Cowboys): Clement was on the field for 62% of special teams snaps but recorded no tackles in Week 12.
  • Dare Ogunbowale, RB (Jaguars): Ogunbowale logged 14 total snaps (one offensive, 13 special teams) in the Jaguars’ loss to the Falcons.
  • Derek Watt, FB (Steelers): The six-year veteran saw action on 68% of special teams snaps and also logged two offensive snaps in Week 12. Watt finished with one solo tackle in the Steelers’ loss to the Bengals.
  • Ryan Ramczyk, OT (Saints): Ramczyk was inactive for a second straight game due to a knee injury. His status for this upcoming weekend is still up in the air, as he did not practice for the Saints on Tuesday.
  • Rob Havenstein, OT (Rams): The seven-year veteran started at right tackle and played all 62 offensive snaps for the Rams in Week 12.
  • Kevin Zeitler, OG (Ravens): Zeitler started at right guard and played every offensive snap in the Ravens’ Sunday night win over the Browns.
  • David Edwards, OG (Rams): Edwards started at left guard and was on the field for every offensive snap in Week 12.
  • Tyler Biadasz, C (Cowboys): Biadasz started at center and played all 74 offensive snaps in the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving day loss to the Raiders.
  • Alex Erickson, WR (Panthers): Erickson put his one offensive snap to good use, hauling in one catch for 13 yards in the Panthers’ loss to the Dolphins. The former walk-on also played 21% of special teams snaps and had no punt returns.
  • T.J. Watt, LB (Steelers): After a one game absence due to a knee injury, Watt returned in Week 12 but was largely held in check by the Bengals. The five-year veteran finished with just two total tackles in the Steelers’ blowout loss. To make matters worse for the Steelers, Watt was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday and will likely miss this weekend’s game against the Ravens.
  • Joe Schobert, LB (Steelers): Schobert played 97% of defensive snaps and notched 11 total tackles in the Steelers’ loss to the Bengals.
  • Andrew Van Ginkel, LB (Dolphins): Van Ginkel finished with two total tackles, four quarterback hits and one pass defended for the Dolphins in Week 12.
  • T.J. Edwards, LB (Eagles): Edwards was on the field for 93% of defensive snaps and finished with eight total tackles in the Eagles’ loss to the Giants.
  • Ryan Connelly, LB (Vikings): The former walk on played 68% of special teams snaps but had no tackles in Week 12.
  • Zack Baun, LB (Saints): For the first time all season, Baun played every special teams snap for the Saints in Week 12. The second-year pro also logged six defensive snaps and finished the game with three total tackles.

Rookies

  • Isaiahh Loudermilk, DT (Steelers): Loudermilk played a season-high 40% of defensive snaps and finished with one assisted tackle and one pass defended in the Steelers’ blowout loss to the Bengals.
  • Rachad Wildgoose, CB (Jets): For the second straight week, Wildgoose was a healthy scratch by the Jets for their game against the Texans.

