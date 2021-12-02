Badgers in the NFL: Week 12

- Russell Wilson, QB (Seahawks): Wilson completed 20-of-31 passes for 247 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Seahawks’ Monday night loss to Washington. With Seattle now 3-8 on the season, it looks likely that Wilson will miss the playoffs for just the second time in his career.
- Jonathan Taylor, RB (Colts): The MVP candidate finished with 83 yards on 16 carries and scored a rushing touchdown for the ninth straight game in the Colts’ loss to the Buccaneers.
Most rushing yards this season— PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) December 1, 2021
Jonathan Taylor - 1,205
.
.
Derrick Henry - 937
Joe Mixon - 924 pic.twitter.com/Xh5khIFEpt
- Melvin Gordon, RB (Broncos): Gordon rushed for 83 yards on 17 carries and added one catch for five yards in the Broncos’ win over the Chargers.
- Corey Clement, RB (Cowboys): Clement was on the field for 62% of special teams snaps but recorded no tackles in Week 12.
- Dare Ogunbowale, RB (Jaguars): Ogunbowale logged 14 total snaps (one offensive, 13 special teams) in the Jaguars’ loss to the Falcons.
- Derek Watt, FB (Steelers): The six-year veteran saw action on 68% of special teams snaps and also logged two offensive snaps in Week 12. Watt finished with one solo tackle in the Steelers’ loss to the Bengals.
- Ryan Ramczyk, OT (Saints): Ramczyk was inactive for a second straight game due to a knee injury. His status for this upcoming weekend is still up in the air, as he did not practice for the Saints on Tuesday.
- Rob Havenstein, OT (Rams): The seven-year veteran started at right tackle and played all 62 offensive snaps for the Rams in Week 12.
#Rams’ offensive line pressures allowed in Week 12 (PFF):— Nick Cothrel (@NickCothrel) November 29, 2021
Rob Havenstein: 5
Andrew Whitworth: 3
David Edwards: 3
Austin Corbett: 2
Brian Allen: 1
Total: 14 pressures, 12 hurries and 2 sacks.
- Kevin Zeitler, OG (Ravens): Zeitler started at right guard and played every offensive snap in the Ravens’ Sunday night win over the Browns.
- David Edwards, OG (Rams): Edwards started at left guard and was on the field for every offensive snap in Week 12.
- Tyler Biadasz, C (Cowboys): Biadasz started at center and played all 74 offensive snaps in the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving day loss to the Raiders.
- Alex Erickson, WR (Panthers): Erickson put his one offensive snap to good use, hauling in one catch for 13 yards in the Panthers’ loss to the Dolphins. The former walk-on also played 21% of special teams snaps and had no punt returns.
- T.J. Watt, LB (Steelers): After a one game absence due to a knee injury, Watt returned in Week 12 but was largely held in check by the Bengals. The five-year veteran finished with just two total tackles in the Steelers’ blowout loss. To make matters worse for the Steelers, Watt was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday and will likely miss this weekend’s game against the Ravens.
The Steelers have placed TJ Watt on the reserve/COVID-19 list.— Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 29, 2021
Ben Roethlisberger tested out of the protocol early, but it still took him a week. This makes it very unlikely Watt is available for Sunday’s AFC North game vs. Baltimore Ravens.
- Joe Schobert, LB (Steelers): Schobert played 97% of defensive snaps and notched 11 total tackles in the Steelers’ loss to the Bengals.
- Andrew Van Ginkel, LB (Dolphins): Van Ginkel finished with two total tackles, four quarterback hits and one pass defended for the Dolphins in Week 12.
Andrew Van Ginkel with the tip and Nik Needham with the INT!— The Phinsider (@thephinsider) November 28, 2021
pic.twitter.com/W7krtZ2GaB
- T.J. Edwards, LB (Eagles): Edwards was on the field for 93% of defensive snaps and finished with eight total tackles in the Eagles’ loss to the Giants.
- Ryan Connelly, LB (Vikings): The former walk on played 68% of special teams snaps but had no tackles in Week 12.
- Zack Baun, LB (Saints): For the first time all season, Baun played every special teams snap for the Saints in Week 12. The second-year pro also logged six defensive snaps and finished the game with three total tackles.
Rookies
- Isaiahh Loudermilk, DT (Steelers): Loudermilk played a season-high 40% of defensive snaps and finished with one assisted tackle and one pass defended in the Steelers’ blowout loss to the Bengals.
Not many positives from the Steelers' run defense but here's one. Nice to have Isaiahh Loudermilk back in the lineup. Looks quicker off the ball, creating more power on his punch. Knocks the RG back, forces Mixon to cut into Schobert for little gain. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/erzIGVxqZD— Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) November 30, 2021
- Rachad Wildgoose, CB (Jets): For the second straight week, Wildgoose was a healthy scratch by the Jets for their game against the Texans.
