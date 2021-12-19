Wisconsin football: Leo Chenal named team MVP

Don’t really know what all to do with the information from the Wisconsin Badgers football team’s annual end-of-season banquet but, uh, here are the winners of the 14 different team awards from the 2021 season!
Jimmy Demetral Team MVP
Presented annually to the player most instrumental to the success of the team, as selected by his teammates and coaches.
• Leo Chenal
Offensive Player of the Year
Presented annually to the top player on offense, as selected by the coaching staff.
• Braelon Allen
Defensive Player of the Year
Presented annually to the top player on defense, as selected by the coaching staff.
• Jack Sanborn
Special Teams Player of the Year
Presented annually to the most valuable player on special teams, as selected by the coaching staff.
• Collin Larsh
Ivan Williamson Scholastic Award
Presented annually to a player who has been exemplary in the areas of scholarship and sportsmanship.
• Jack Dunn
Rookie of the Year
Presented to the player who, in his debut season, made a major impact on the success of the team.
• Braelon Allen
Comeback Player of the Year Award
Presented to the player who overcame injury or other obstacles to play a key role in the team’s success.
• Matt Henningsen
Wayne Souza Offensive Impact Award
Presented annually to the offensive player who has contributed to the team’s success to the best of his abilities. It is based upon improvement, attitude and willingness to help the program in all areas.
• Jake Ferguson
Jay Seiler Defensive Impact Award
Presented annually to the defensive player who has contributed to the team’s success to the best of his abilities. It is based upon improvement, attitude and willingness to help the program in all areas.
• Faion Hicks, Scott Nelson, Collin Wilder
Special Teams Impact Player of the Year
Presented to the players whose contributes made significant impacts on the success of the special teams units.
• Travian Blaylock
Tom Wiesner Award
Presented annually to a Wisconsin-born student-athlete whose loyalty, hard work, spirit and dedication are unselfishly directed to the success of the team. The award is given in memory of Wiesner, a Wisconsin football letterwinner (1958-60).
• John Chenal
Badger Power Award
Presented annually to the player that consistently performs at a high level in all aspects of the strength and conditioning program. An individual who has a great work ethic coupled with a positive attitude that garners the respect of teammates, is dependable, buys into the program and shows constant improvement.
• Aaron Witt
Otis Green Manager Award
Presented annually to a student manager whose leadership, dedication and work ethic led to the success of the football program. The award is given in memory of former team manager Kevin “Otis” Green.
• Bryce Ternus
Captains Cup
Presented annually to an individual, other than a player or coach, who has shown tremendous dedication and unselfish commitment toward the betterment of the football program.
• Barry Alvarez
Chenal has been named first-team All-America by the American Football Coaches Association and second-team All-America by the Associated Press, Football Writers Association of America, The Sporting News and Walter Camp Football Foundation. Allen has also made a number of Freshman All-America teams for his performance at running back.
I don’t understand how Chenal can be the overall team MVP and not be the recipient of the Defensive Player of the Year but maybe they were just trying to spread the love around since there were multiple players worthy of winning DPOY. Nice to see Barry Alvarez finally get some recognition from the football team. It’s about damn time!
The Badgers also recognized their school-record 50 Academic All-Big Ten selections from this year.
