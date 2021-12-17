Wisconsin volleyball: Dana Rettke named AVCA National Player of the Year

The amount of different awards that Dana Rettke has won over the course of her Wisconsin volleyball career is astounding: 2017 Big Ten Freshman of the Year, 2017 AVCA National Freshman of the Year, 2019 Big Ten Player of the Year, 2019-20 Big Ten Female Athlete of the Year, 2x ANCA National Player of the Week, 12x Big Ten Player of the Week, 7x Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week, THE ONLY FIVE TIME AVCA FIRST-TEAM ALL AMERICAN EVER.

On Friday afternoon, Rettke added what may be her most impressive individual accolade to the list: 2021 AVCA National Player of the Year.

Crying. Crying tears of joy.



Congratulations, national player of the year, @dana_rettke. pic.twitter.com/v9ALzdPZX5 — Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) December 17, 2021

Rettke is the first Wisconsin Badger to bring home the award since it was introduced in 1985. It has been a remarkable season for the super senior. Nationally, Rettke ranked third in hitting percentage (.436) and eighth in blocks per set (1.38).

Over the course of her career, Rettke has set program records for total blocks (738), points (2,314), hitting percentage (.423) and ranks second in kills (1.810).

You can’t express just how much Rettke means to UW through statistics. If you are asked to find a better leader and anchor of a team in college volleyball than Dana Rettke, you are going to have a ridiculously hard time doing so. In her time at Wisconsin, Rettke has led the Badgers to three Big Ten titles and five consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances. After losing in the National Championship match in 2019, Rettke looks to lead her squad to their ultimate goal this Saturday, a national championship.

I am so unbelievably greatful for every single amazing human @BadgerVB. I could never ever be in the position I am without them. They are the reason I love this sport. Jobs not done yet ❤️ https://t.co/YGOJOw53zg — Dana Rettke (@dana_rettke) December 17, 2021

There is no question that Rettke has cemented herself as the greatest Wisconsin volleyball athlete of all time. It has been a remarkable career and in her final season, Rettke adds the cream of the crop in terms of in terms of individual awards to her trophy case. I am positive that there is nothing she wants more than to have a national championship ring sitting right next to it.

The only thing standing between the Badgers and a national championship is Nebraska. The Big Ten foes meet this Saturday night with a ring on the line. The match will be broadcast on ESPN2 at 6:30 PM CT.

Congratulations to Dana Rettke, the best to ever do it.