B5Q Blogopean Union: it’s an all-Big Ten affair in the volleyball national title match

After the season is over we’ll have to find all of the All-America teams that Leo Chenal was named to, because it is a friggin’ ton.

Junior Linebacker @chenal_leo tallied 87 total tackles, 7 sacks, and a pair of forced fumbles for @BadgerFootball this season #SNAllAmerican pic.twitter.com/JCdSeUmbOJ — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) December 14, 2021

WE INTERRUPT THIS SIGNING DAY FOR AN IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT:



Our man @chenal_leo was named FIRST TEAM All-American by the AFCA! HE-WHOOO! pic.twitter.com/g5TJ68OplE — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 15, 2021

Tarek Baker was named Big Ten Second Star of the Week for his showing against Penn State last weekend.

The women’s hockey team remains No. 1 in the country heading into the exam/Christmas break.

Some shifting in the top 10, but @BadgerWHockey continues to hold the top spot in the USA Today/@USAHMagazine Women's College Hockey Poll!



Details: https://t.co/yMZDnlzgPf pic.twitter.com/rL8xt3w6oH — USA Hockey (@usahockey) December 14, 2021

Vitto Brown is just dropping the hammer on dudes over in Spain. Love to see it.

Wow they put together a reel of ya boy's dunks so far this season ⁉️

Muchas gracias! https://t.co/WRd2J4t5LM — Vitto Brown (@SenseiSwat33) December 14, 2021

Daryl Watts was named WCHA Forward of the Week and Nicole LaMantia won Defender of the Week.

Daryl. Watts.#Badgers @DarylWatts19 was named the WCHA Forward of the Week after putting up two goals in both games this weekend! pic.twitter.com/Sbr0gN7BLY — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) December 13, 2021

Nine Badgers are ranked in the InterMat rankings this week and the team sits at No. 16 in both polls.

InterMat rankings are out and we have NINE Badgers ranked!



The NWCA Poll puts the Badgers at No.16 and InterMat places the Badgers at No.16 for duals



#️⃣5️⃣ Hillger

#️⃣6️⃣ Barnett

#️⃣1️⃣4️⃣ Gomez

#️⃣1️⃣7️⃣ Hamiti

#️⃣1️⃣8️⃣ McNally

#️⃣2️⃣2️⃣ Weiler

#️⃣2️⃣5️⃣ Burwick

#️⃣2️⃣7️⃣ Amos

#️⃣3️⃣2️⃣ Zargo pic.twitter.com/Dq3UlJkB5H — Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) December 14, 2021