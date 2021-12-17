 clock menu more-arrow no yes

B5Q Blogopean Union: it’s an all-Big Ten affair in the volleyball national title match

Plus: wrestling rankings; women’s hockey rankings; and Rafael Gaglianone loves chicken wings.

By Drew Hamm
2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).

We hope that you will use this post to comment on things happening around the conference and also as a sort of daily open thread to discuss breaking news or argue about Spotted Cow (which we NO LONGER DO).

  • Sorry we’ve been a bit MIA with this post this week, but football recruiting and the volleyball team has been taking up all of our time. Presumably you all understand!
  • Attacking the weekend with this clip on repeat.
  • <3 u forever, Rafa.
  • After the season is over we’ll have to find all of the All-America teams that Leo Chenal was named to, because it is a friggin’ ton.
  • Tarek Baker was named Big Ten Second Star of the Week for his showing against Penn State last weekend.
  • The women’s hockey team remains No. 1 in the country heading into the exam/Christmas break.
  • Vitto Brown is just dropping the hammer on dudes over in Spain. Love to see it.
  • Daryl Watts was named WCHA Forward of the Week and Nicole LaMantia won Defender of the Week.
  • Nine Badgers are ranked in the InterMat rankings this week and the team sits at No. 16 in both polls.
  • Excited to see if Jordyn Bloomer gets drafted this weekend.

