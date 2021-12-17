Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 315: Wisconsin Volleyball is headed back to THE ‘SHIP

Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!

On Friday’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we talk a little bit of everything to round out a busy week of Wisconsin athletics. To start, we of course talk about the Badgers nail-biting Final Four victory over the Louisville Cardinals. I tell you what folks, volleyball is not for the faint of heart.

After that, we round up some football news that we had not been able to get to yet. In our conversation, we talk about which players have announced their return for next year, which have decided to depart, and who is still on the fence.

To finish up the show we and recap Wisconsin basketball’s ugly performance against Nicholls State earlier this week and see what the Badgers can look to improve on as they prepare for their upcoming contest with Morgan State.

