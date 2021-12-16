Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 314: Early Signing Day Special with 247’s Allen Trieu

Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!

On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got a whole lot of football to discuss as Early Signing Day has come and gone. To start the show we dive into the 2022 class and break down each of the 14 signed commits for Wisconsin. In our conversation, we talk about what we think each player brings to the Badgers and how we think they will fare during their time at Wisconsin.

In the latter part of the show, we are joined by 247’s Allen Trieu to get an insider breakdown of this 2022 class. In our conversation, Trieu talks about what some of the top players in the class bring, who might exceed their recruiting rankings, and which players could see the field early for the Badgers.

Today’s show is all focused on football recruiting, but fear not, we will have a third episode out Friday morning to recap Wisconsin Volleyball’s Final Four contest, discuss some basketball, and touch on some football news. Thanks for listening!