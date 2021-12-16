Badgers in the NFL: Week 14

- Russell Wilson, QB (Seahawks): Wilson threw for 260 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions to lead the Seahawks to their second straight win. With four weeks left in the season, Seattle is one game back in the race for the final wild card playoff spot in the NFC.
RUSSELL WILSON WITH THE BALL TO TYLER LOCKETTpic.twitter.com/YxaHNZSfnF— PFF (@PFF) December 12, 2021
- Jonathan Taylor, RB (Colts): The Colts had a bye in Week 14.
- Melvin Gordon, RB (Broncos): Gordon turned a season-high 24 carries into 111 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the Broncos’ win over the Lions. He also suffered a sprained thumb in the game, but was able to play through it and won’t miss any time. The seven-year veteran now has 716 rushing yards on the season, and with four games to play, has a real shot to finish with over 1,000 for just the second time in his career.
Do NOT sleep on Melvin Gordon— NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) December 13, 2021
The only RBs in NFL history with 7+ rush TD in 6 consecutive seasons:
▪️Jim Brown
▪️Ladainian Tomlinson
▪️Emmitt Smith
▪️Adrian Peterson
▪️Shaun Alexander
▪️Melvin Gordon pic.twitter.com/3QyJnkGLQk
- Corey Clement, RB (Cowboys): With Tony Pollard out due to a foot injury, Clement filled in as the Cowboys’ backup running back in Week 14. The five-year veteran finished with a season-high 44 rushing yards on 13 carries in the Cowboys’ win over Washington. Clement also played 73% of special teams and returned two kickoffs for 24 total return yards.
- Dare Ogunbowale, RB (Jaguars): Ogunbowale logged four offensive snaps and hauled in two catches for five receiving yards in the Jaguars’ loss to the Titans. The former walk-on also saw action on 71% of special teams snaps and had one solo tackle in the game.
- Derek Watt, FB (Steelers): Watt played 67% of special teams snaps and notched one solo tackle for the Steelers in Week 14. He also logged five offensive snaps but had no touches or targets.
- Ryan Ramczyk, OT (Saints): The former All-Pro missed his fourth straight game on Sunday due to a knee injury.
- Rob Havenstein, OT (Rams): Havenstein was placed on the Rams’ reserve/COVID-19 list over the weekend and was forced to miss Monday’s game against the Cardinals.
- Kevin Zeitler, OG (Ravens): The ten-year veteran started at right guard and played every offensive snap for the Ravens in Week 14.
Kevin Zeitler has been a brick wall this season.— NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) December 14, 2021
558 pass blocking snaps
ZERO sacks allowed
ZERO hits allowed
No other player with 250+ pass blocking snaps has allowed 0 in each of those categories. pic.twitter.com/dufCSacnvH
- David Edwards, OG (Rams): Edwards started at left guard and played all 58 offensive snaps in the Rams’ Monday night win over the Cardinals.
- Michael Deiter, C (Dolphins): The Dolphins had a bye in Week 14.
- Tyler Biadasz, C (Cowboys): Biadasz started at center and played 100% of offensive snaps in the Cowboys’ win over Washington.
- Alex Erickson, WR (Panthers): The six-year veteran played 26% of special teams snaps but had no punt or kickoff returns in Week 14.
- T.J. Watt, LB (Steelers): Watt logged 25 defensive snaps and tallied one assisted tackle and one quarterback hit before leaving Thursday’s game with a groin injury. The good news is Watt appears to have just tweaked it and has a chance to play in Week 15.
From NFL Now: #Steelers star TJ Watt appeared to avoid major injury last night. pic.twitter.com/cuPAindihO— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 10, 2021
- Joe Schobert, LB (Steelers): The six-year veteran was on the field for 83% of defensive snaps and finished with seven total tackles in the Steelers’ loss to the Vikings.
- Andrew Van Ginkel, LB (Dolphins): The Dolphins had a bye in Week 14.
- T.J. Edwards, LB (Eagles): The Eagles had a bye in Week 14.
- Ryan Connelly, LB (Vikings): The former walk-on played 11 special teams snaps before leaving Thursday’s game against the Steelers with a knee injury. Unfortunately, Connelly was placed on injured reserve on Monday and will miss the remainder of the season.
- Zack Baun, LB (Saints): Baun was on the field for 30 total snaps (6 defensive, 24 special teams) but recorded no tackles in the Saints’ win over the Jets.
- Vince Biegel, LB (Dolphins): The Dolphins had a bye in Week 14.
Rookies
- Isaiahh Loudermilk, DT (Steelers): Loudermilk played 26% of defensive snaps and finished with two total tackles in the Steelers’ Thursday night loss to the Vikings.
- Rachad Wildgoose, CB (Jets): Wildgoose was active and made his NFL debut for the Jets on Sunday. The former sixth round pick logged five total snaps (one defensive, four special teams) and notched one assisted tackle in the Jets’ loss to the Saints.
Loading comments...