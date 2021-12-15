Early Signing Day: 2022 class of walk-ons commit to Wisconsin

Walk-ons are an important part of the foundation of any college football program and the Wisconsin Badgers know that better than most. While your team shouldn’t rely on walk-ons to out-perform their recruiting ranking, many who come to Madison often do. Here is the most recent class of walk-ons that will be donning the Motion W next year.
This list will be updated as more walk-ons finalize their commitments.
John Clifford, Watertown (Wis.) High School, OL, 6-foot-5, 260 pounds
- All–Badger North Conference on offensive line and defensive line as a senior
- Recorded 33 tackles and 3 sacks as a senior
- WFCA All–Region at tight end as a junior
- For career, logged 55 tackles and 5 sacks on defense
- Also had 30 receptions and 5 touchdowns at tight end
- High honor roll student
Gavin Lahm, Kaukauna (Wis.) High School, K, 6-foot, 200 pounds
- First–team all–state by WFCA and Associated Press as a senior
- Honorable mention all–state as a junior
- Two–time first–team All–Fox Valley Association selection
- Also lettered in soccer and golf
- Honor roll student
Jackson Trudgeon, Edgewood (Madison, Wis.) High School, S, 6-foot-1, 175 pounds
- First–team all–state by Associated Press at wide receiver as a senior
- Honorable mention all–state at wide receiver and defensive back by WFCA
- Finalist for Al Toon Award presented to state’s top senior wide receiver
- Second–team all–state by AP at defensive back as a junior
- As a senior, had 50 catches for 1,060 yards and 15 TDs while also running for 377 yards and 6 TDs as a senior
- On defense, had 78 tackles and 2 interceptions
- Finished career with 211 tackles, 6 TFLs and 6 interceptions
Cole Toennies, Middleton (Wis.) High School, WR, 6-foot-2, 180 pounds
Toennies was the one name on Wednesday that came as a surprise as he hadn’t made any sort of commitment announcement yet.
- First–team all–state by WFCA and second–team all–state by AP at defensive back as a senior
- First–team All–Big 8 Conference at defensive back and wide receiver as a senior
- Caught 40 passes for 710 yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior
- Also scored four touchdowns and averaged 27.7 yards on punt returns
- On defense, recorded 44 tackles, 18 passes defended and 2 interceptions
- Honor roll student
Drew Evans, Fort Atkinson (Wis.) High School, OL, 6-foot-4, 255 pounds
- Named first–team all–conference as a senior, finishing with 29 tackles on defense
- Conference, sectional and regional champion in shot put and discus as a junior
- Fort Atkinson High School Athlete of the Year as a junior
- High honor roll student
Austin Harnetiaux, Seattle (Wash.) Prep, OLB, 6-foot-3, 220 pounds
- Three–star recruit by 247Sports
- Seattle Metro League Defensive Player of the Year as a senior
- First–team All–Seattle Metro League at linebacker
- Also lettered in basketball
Zach Gloudeman, River Valley (Wis.) High School, RB, 6-foot-2, 220 pounds
- First–team all–state by WFCA at outside linebacker as a senior
- WFCA Southern Region Defensive Player of the Year
- Recorded 63 tackles, 12 TFLs and 3 sacks as a senior
- Also rushed 28 times for 275 yards and 5 TDs and caught 12 passes for 219 yards and 4 TDs
- All–Southwest Wisconsin Conference on both offense and defense as a junior and senior
- State qualifier in track and field
- High honor roll student
