Early Signing Day: 2022 class of walk-ons commit to Wisconsin

Walk-ons are an important part of the foundation of any college football program and the Wisconsin Badgers know that better than most. While your team shouldn’t rely on walk-ons to out-perform their recruiting ranking, many who come to Madison often do. Here is the most recent class of walk-ons that will be donning the Motion W next year.

This list will be updated as more walk-ons finalize their commitments.

John Clifford, Watertown (Wis.) High School, OL, 6-foot-5, 260 pounds

Gavin Lahm, Kaukauna (Wis.) High School, K, 6-foot, 200 pounds

First–team all–state by WFCA and Associated Press as a senior

Honorable mention all–state as a junior

Two–time first–team All–Fox Valley Association selection

Also lettered in soccer and golf

Honor roll student

Jackson Trudgeon, Edgewood (Madison, Wis.) High School, S, 6-foot-1, 175 pounds

First–team all–state by Associated Press at wide receiver as a senior

Honorable mention all–state at wide receiver and defensive back by WFCA

Finalist for Al Toon Award presented to state’s top senior wide receiver

Second–team all–state by AP at defensive back as a junior

As a senior, had 50 catches for 1,060 yards and 15 TDs while also running for 377 yards and 6 TDs as a senior

On defense, had 78 tackles and 2 interceptions

Finished career with 211 tackles, 6 TFLs and 6 interceptions

Cole Toennies, Middleton (Wis.) High School, WR, 6-foot-2, 180 pounds

Toennies was the one name on Wednesday that came as a surprise as he hadn’t made any sort of commitment announcement yet.

First–team all–state by WFCA and second–team all–state by AP at defensive back as a senior

First–team All–Big 8 Conference at defensive back and wide receiver as a senior

Caught 40 passes for 710 yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior

Also scored four touchdowns and averaged 27.7 yards on punt returns

On defense, recorded 44 tackles, 18 passes defended and 2 interceptions

Honor roll student

Drew Evans, Fort Atkinson (Wis.) High School, OL, 6-foot-4, 255 pounds

Named first–team all–conference as a senior, finishing with 29 tackles on defense

Conference, sectional and regional champion in shot put and discus as a junior

Fort Atkinson High School Athlete of the Year as a junior

High honor roll student

Austin Harnetiaux, Seattle (Wash.) Prep, OLB, 6-foot-3, 220 pounds

Three–star recruit by 247Sports

Seattle Metro League Defensive Player of the Year as a senior

First–team All–Seattle Metro League at linebacker

Also lettered in basketball

Zach Gloudeman, River Valley (Wis.) High School, RB, 6-foot-2, 220 pounds

