Early Signing Day: 2022 in-state 4-star DE Isaac Hamm signs with the Badgers

2022 DL Isaac Hamm Position Height Weight School 247 Composite Ranking Position Height Weight School 247 Composite Ranking Defensive line 6-foot-5 240 pounds Sun Prairie (Wis.) High School 4-star; No. 43 DL

Despite being one of the first players in the 2022 class to receive an offer from the Wisconsin Badgers, Isaac Hamm’s recruitment went the distance. On Wednesday night, the in-state defensive end from Sun Prairie finally made his decision and signed his letter of intent to become a Badger.

At 6-foot-5 and around 250 pounds, Hamm is a wrecking ball. A four-star prospect according to 247 Sports and ESPN, he possesses great size and athletic ability that should allow him to flourish as either an outside linebacker or a defensive end. In watching Hamm play, his explosiveness and motor really jump out.

We've been waitin' for this one! HE’S A BADGER! @Isaachamm24 is in the game - Welcome to the Wisconsin family! pic.twitter.com/KPOer28WZA — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 16, 2021

As a senior he earned All-State honors for the second consecutive season, while also taking home the WFCA Large Schools Defensive Player of the Year Award and the Tim Krumrie Award given to the top defensive lineman in the state. Hamm missed multiple games with injuries this past season, but he still managed to amass 67 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and eight sacks while leading his team to the state championship game.

Hamm has all the tools to be a really great player for the Badgers, and he was a priority target throughout the recruiting cycle.

Rankings

247 Composite: 4 stars; grade: .8945; No. 342 player in the nation; No. 43 DL; No. 5 WI

247 Sports: 4 stars; grade: 92; No. 28 DL; No. 4 WI

Rivals: 3 stars; 5.7 rating; No. 27 WDE; No. 5 WI

ESPN: 4 stars; Grade: 80; No. 30 DE; No. 41 Regional; No. 5 WI

Hamm actually earned an offer from the Badgers all the way back in 2020. The talented defensive end wound up taking an official visit with the Badgers in early June, but followed that up with an official visit to Louisville despite having a top four of Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, and Wisconsin.

Hamm’s recruitment went on longer than expected, but in the end he opted to sign with the Badgers as part of the Early Signing Day. He chose Wisconsin over offers from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisville, Minnesota, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Penn State, and Purdue.

Player bio (courtesy of UW Athletic Department)

Follow ➡️ @isaachamm24



▪ WFCA Large School Defensive Player of the Year as a senior

▪ Two-time WFCA first-team all-state selection

▪ Won the Tim Krumrie Award as the top DL in Wisconsin as a senior pic.twitter.com/uOp1zXSek7 — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 16, 2021