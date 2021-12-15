2022 Early Signing Day Open Thread!

Good morning and welcome to the busiest day of our blog year! Football signing day has always been “a thing” for those of us with severe brain damage who care about recruiting all year, but it has slowly started to seep into the consciousness of regular college football fans.
Use this thread to talk about anything related to football recruiting today! Some starter ideas for you:
- recruits Wisconsin got
Tomorrow I will be signing my National Letter of Intent to continue my academic and athletic career with the Badgers. The event takes place at 4 pm in the high school and everyone is welcome! ⚪️ ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/NXUWLXM155— Barrett Nelson (@BarrettNelson9) December 15, 2021
- recruits Wisconsin didn’t get
- recruits Wisconsin might get
Me flipping recruits: Haha fuck yeah!!! Yes!!— CFP Dan (@ThiccStauskas) December 15, 2021
My recruits flipping: Well this fucking sucks. What the fuck.
- other teams recruits
- which recruit has the best name
- the one Iowa recruit who might become a farmer instead
Not to steal @BoardGeniuses’ schtick, but imagine not loving B1G West football pic.twitter.com/lEhTzir9dD— Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) December 14, 2021
- how the SEC is cheating
- how Ohio State is cheating
- how Nebraska is cheating, but really bad at it
- how Texas is back
- And, as always, please please please please please please don’t tweet at recruits. Please. And if you do...don’t bring us into it. Please.
Sirs— Seasonal Depression Zuzu (@ZuzuOnFire) December 15, 2021
Do not let the decisions of 17 year old high school athletes affect your week
That is all
Carry on
Happy Holidays
We have got a bunch of stuff planned for the rest of the day/week, so keep checking back to feed your recruiting sickness!
