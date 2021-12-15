2022 Early Signing Day Open Thread!

Good morning and welcome to the busiest day of our blog year! Football signing day has always been “a thing” for those of us with severe brain damage who care about recruiting all year, but it has slowly started to seep into the consciousness of regular college football fans.

Use this thread to talk about anything related to football recruiting today! Some starter ideas for you:

recruits Wisconsin got

Tomorrow I will be signing my National Letter of Intent to continue my academic and athletic career with the Badgers. The event takes place at 4 pm in the high school and everyone is welcome! ⚪️ ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/NXUWLXM155 — Barrett Nelson (@BarrettNelson9) December 15, 2021

recruits Wisconsin didn’t get

recruits Wisconsin might get

Me flipping recruits: Haha fuck yeah!!! Yes!!



My recruits flipping: Well this fucking sucks. What the fuck. — CFP Dan (@ThiccStauskas) December 15, 2021

other teams recruits

which recruit has the best name

the one Iowa recruit who might become a farmer instead

Not to steal @BoardGeniuses’ schtick, but imagine not loving B1G West football pic.twitter.com/lEhTzir9dD — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) December 14, 2021

how the SEC is cheating

how Ohio State is cheating

how Nebraska is cheating, but really bad at it

how Texas is back

And, as always, please please please please please please don’t tweet at recruits. Please. And if you do...don’t bring us into it. Please.

Sirs



Do not let the decisions of 17 year old high school athletes affect your week



That is all



Carry on



Happy Holidays — Seasonal Depression Zuzu (@ZuzuOnFire) December 15, 2021

We have got a bunch of stuff planned for the rest of the day/week, so keep checking back to feed your recruiting sickness!