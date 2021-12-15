Early Signing Day: 2022 ATH Cade Yacamelli signs on with Wisconsin

2022 ATH Cade Yacamelli Position Height Weight School 247 Composite Ranking Position Height Weight School 247 Composite Ranking Athlete 6-foot-0 195 pounds Penn Trafford (Pa.) High School 3-star; No. 81 ATH

The wildcard in Wisconsin’s 2022 class, athlete Cade Yacamelli could play any number of positions for the Badgers when he steps foot on campus. A talented running back and defensive back at the prep level, he also spent time as a wide receiver, punt returner, and kick returner at various points of his high school career.

Hailing from Harrison City, Pa., Yacamelli had over 1,200 all-purpose yards with 12 touchdowns as a junior and followed that up with over 1,600 yards and 20 rushing touchdowns as a senior while leading his high school team to a state championship.

This Pennsylvania state champ is a BADGER@Cyacamelli is in the game - Welcome to the Wisconsin family! pic.twitter.com/olZIkXtjC8 — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 15, 2021

At 6-foot and a little over 200 pounds, Yacamelli is a tremendous athlete that reportedly runs a sub-4.5 40-yard dash. His playmaking ability and versatility make him the type of all-everything high school player that the Badgers have done well with in the past, and it would not be surprising to see him on either side of the ball depending on how things shake out this spring in terms of depth at the running back, wide receiver, and safety positions.

Right now slot receiver or safety is probably most likely, but regardless, Yacamelli is a smart and all-around athlete that should fit in nicely with the Badgers.

Rankings

247 Composite: 3 stars; grade: .8519; No. 1078 player in the nation; No. 79 ATH; No. 23 PA

247 Sports: 3 stars; grade: 86; No. 69 ATH; No. 22 PA

Rivals: 3 stars; 5.5 rating; No. 25 PA

ESPN: 3 stars; Grade: 76; No. 94 ATH; No. 114 Regional; No. 21 PA

Yacamelli is probably the prospect that flew under the radar the most in the 2022 class. With offers from Air Force, Army, Navy, and a bevy of Ivy and Patriot League teams, he earned a scholarship from the Badgers after camping in Madison. Yacamelli participated in drills at multiple positions for Wisconsin, and quickly committed later in June after coming back for an official visit.

