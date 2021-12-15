Early Signing Day: 2022 DE Tristan Monday is officially a Badger

2022 DE Tristan Monday Position Height Weight School 247 Composite Ranking Position Height Weight School 247 Composite Ranking Defensive end 6-foot-4 240 pounds Saguaro (Ariz.) High School 3-star; No. 82 LB

One of the final commits to join the 2022 recruiting class, outside linebacker/defensive end Tristan Monday of Scottsdale, Ariz. made his intentions official by signing his letter of intent with the Wisconsin Badgers on Wednesday. Hailing from one of the top schools in the state of Arizona, Monday was a highly productive prep linebacker that likely projects to play with his hand on the ground for the Badgers.

Tristan is in the game - Welcome to the Wisconsin family!

At 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds, he is an explosive and violent athlete that can run well for a player his size. Monday will likely need some time to adjust to playing defensive end and hit the weight room, but overall he is a player that fits nicely with what Wisconsin does in the front seven given his versatility and motor. As a senior, Monday tallied 63 tackles, 30 tackles for loss, and 9.5 sacks in only 10 games

247 Composite: 3 stars; grade: .8593; No. 875 player in the nation; No. 83 LB; No. 12 AZ

247 Sports: 3 stars; grade: 86; No. 94 LB; No. 7 AZ

Rivals: 3 stars; 5.6 rating; No. 49 SDE; No. 10 AZ

ESPN: 3 stars; Grade: 76; No. 97 DE; No. 156 Regional; No. 16 AZ

Monday originally committed to stay home and play for Arizona back in March over offers from Baylor, Colorado, Florida State, Iowa State, and others. However, Wisconsin never stopped communicating with the 3-star prospect, and eventually landed an official visit from him in mid-November after offering him in late October. Monday chose to flip his commitment following the official visit, and he became the twelfth commit in the 2022 class for Wisconsin.

▪ 1st-team all-state

1st-team all-state
40 tackles, 18 TFLs and 4.5 sacks as a junior