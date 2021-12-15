Early Signing Day: 2022 WR Tommy McIntosh officially signs with Wisconsin

2022 WR Tommy McIntosh Position Height Weight School 247 Composite Ranking Position Height Weight School 247 Composite Ranking Wide receiver 6-foot-5 203 pounds Dewitt (Mich.) High School 3-star; No. 114 WR

Tommy McIntosh of Dewitt, Mich. was finally able to sign his letter of intent on Wednesday after committing to the Wisconsin Badgers all the way back in June.

Listed at 6-foot-4 or 6-foot-5 depending on the recruiting service, McIntosh is a bigger receiving threat that runs well for his size. Playing both wide-out and safety for his high school team, he recently helped lead Dewitt High School to the Michigan D3 State Championship.

DeWitt 2022 WR/S Tommy McIntosh (Wisconsin commit) had some great plays in the D3 final.



The Badgers are getting a great one!



Video from @TiernanElijah @TMcIntosh44 @dewittathletics pic.twitter.com/YAXe2O0Oer — The D Zone (@TheD_Zone) December 5, 2021

As a senior, he recorded 57 receptions for 1227 yards with 20 touchdowns on his way to earning All-State recognition.

In watching his film he does a nice job of winning contested catches, but he also displays the ability to run away and create separation from defenders with his 4.5 speed. McIntosh possesses good hands and could be a player to compete for early reps given his skill set, size, and a lack of established returning options with three seniors gone from the 2021 roster.

Bringing that championship mentality to Madison @Tmcintosh44 is in the game - Welcome to the Wisconsin family! pic.twitter.com/9i7F88ypj2 — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 15, 2021

Rankings

247 Composite: 3 stars; grade: .8640; No. 758 player in the nation; No. 114 WR; No. 19 MI

247 Sports: 3 stars; grade: 89; No. 60 WR; No. 12 MI

Rivals: 3 stars; 5.5 rating; No. 28 MI

ESPN: 3 stars; Grade: 77; No. 123 WR; No. 81 Regional; No. 17 MI

Tommy McIntosh received an offer from Wisconsin in mid-March of 2021. The Michigan native had a host of other offers at the time but was able to narrow his list down for a summer decision.

After taking an official visit to Madison in June, McIntosh shut down his recruitment in favor of the Badgers over offers from Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa, Texas, Utah, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, and West Virginia among others. He represented the sixth commit in the 2022 class, and at the time he was one of five commitments in five days at the end of June for the Badgers.

Player bio (courtesy of UW Athletic Department)