Early Signing Day: 2022 TE JT Seagreaves signs with Wisconsin

2022 TE JT Seagreaves Position Height Weight School 247 Composite Ranking Position Height Weight School 247 Composite Ranking Tight end 6-foot-6 225 pounds Monroe (Wis.) High School 3-star; No. 72 TE

In a year where most of the top in-state recruits have taken their time to decide whether they’d stay in their home-state with the Badgers or not, J.T. Seagreaves didn’t waste any time at all.

Seagreaves, an athlete from Monroe High School, will play tight end for the Badgers after a senior season of playing running back in his team’s Wing T offense at 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds. After impressing the Badgers at camp in the spring, he ended up the choice of the coaching staff over Waunakee’s Andrew Keller for their one tight end spot.

There’s a new JT in town! @JtSeagreaves is in the game - Welcome to the Wisconsin family! pic.twitter.com/qncDo10TG6 — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 15, 2021

Seagreaves will join a tight end room with a lot of youth and talent, which should provide Seagreaves with time to develop and learn the position. He played receiver as a junior in the hyper-run heavy offense at Monroe, and then a running back as a senior. Seagreaves could end up being the prototypical Wisconsin stash and develop, athletic tight end later in his career.

Rankings

247 Composite: 3 stars; grade: .8457; No. 1224 player in the nation; No. 72 TE; No. 14 WI

247 Sports: 3 stars; grade: 87; No. 40 TE; No. 10 WI

Rivals: 3 stars; 5.5 rating; No. 12 WI

ESPN: 3 stars; Grade: 75; No. 35 Tight End; No. 130 Regional; No. 12 WI

Seagreaves wowed the Badgers’ coaching staff this past spring at a camp hosted by the Badgers, and Seagreaves recruiting process was basically over as soon as it started. Wisconsin and Illinois State were the only two schools to ever offer a scholarship, with Minnesota and the University of North Dakota also expressing interest, but Seagreaves’ early commitment to the Badgers shut things down quickly.

