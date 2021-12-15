Early Signing Day: 2022 DB Avyonne Jones inks his letter of intent to Wisconsin

2022 CB Avyonne Jones Position Height Weight School 247 Composite Ranking Position Height Weight School 247 Composite Ranking Cornerback 5-foot-11 180 pounds Southlake Carroll (Texas) High School 3-star; No. 108 CB

Avyonne Jones’ recruiting process wasn’t necessarily a simple one, but one that resulted in Jones ending up where it seemed he would all along.

Jones initially committed to Oklahoma State in April, despite having an official visit scheduled with Wisconsin in June. However, after decommitting from Oklahoma State in May, the Badgers’ coaching staff wasted little time in making sure Jones ended back in Madison for his official visit. Not long after that, Jones was a Badger.

Jones, who trained with (soon to be former) Badger Caesar Williams in his home-state of Texas, certainly used that to his advantage building a relationship with Wisconsin. Jones will sign as a defensive back with the Badgers, because I believe it’s possible he ends up at either cornerback or safety due to his skill set.

Texas → Madison … he’s coming home!@AvyonneJ is in the game - Welcome to the Wisconsin family! pic.twitter.com/b2TjTCNJFX — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 15, 2021

He’s a solid tackler, which could allow him to play in the nickel as well as at safety, but he was asked to do a multitude of different things for Southlake Carroll - field and boundary corner, nickel, cover 3, cover 4, amongst other things. His versatility could help him getting on the field quickly at a couple different spots in Madison.

Rankings

247 Composite: 3 stars; grade: .8464; No. 1209 player in the nation; No. 108 CB; No. 176 TX

247 Sports: 3 stars; grade: 85; No. 106 CB; No. 148 TX

Rivals: 3 stars; 5.6 rating; No. 100 TX

ESPN: 3 stars; Grade: 75; No. 106 Cornerback; No. 249 Regional; No. 182 TX

Jones selected Wisconsin over Oklahoma State, California, and Louisville among others, but some impressive offers nonetheless such as Arizona, Houston, Mississippi State, Texas Tech and Virginia.

Player bio (courtesy of UW Athletic Department)