Early Signing Day: 2022 LB Aidan Vaughan signs his LOI with the Badgers

Aidan Vaughan of Walled Lake, Mich. is the latest 2022 prospect to sign on with the Wisconsin Badgers as part of the Early Signing Period. The fast-rising 3-star star linebacker is one of the more intriguing members of the 2022 recruiting class for the Badgers given his stellar senior film and high upside.

A tremendous athlete, Vaughan was limited to only one game as a junior due to an injury. A quick look at his film shows that the 6-foot-3, 215-pound linebacker recruit can run sideline to sideline and has a knack for getting into the backfield.

Our guy is coming home!@AidanVaughan5 is in the game - Welcome to the Wisconsin family! pic.twitter.com/zryRWLlo6o — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 15, 2021

Projected to start out as an inside linebacker with Bob Bostad, he also is versatile enough to potentially play outside linebacker if needed. Regardless of his future position his aggressive play style and quick burst make him a big addition for the future.

Also a standout in track, Vaughan was recently selected to the Detriot Free Press All-State Team for football as a senior. He is currently on track to potentially enroll early as well he told during his interview with Bucky’s 5th Podcast. An excellent student he sports a 4.0 GPA and that should help him as he adjusts to playing linebacker at the next level.

Rankings

247 Composite: 3 stars; grade: .8789; No. 514 player in the nation; No. 52 LB; No. 14 MI

247 Sports: 3 stars; grade: 88; No. 69 LB; No. 17 MI

Rivals: 3 stars; 5.7 rating; No. 42 OLB; No. 17 MI

ESPN: 3 stars; Grade: 78; No. 61 LB; No. 72 Regional; No. 16 MI

The No. 13 commit in the 2022 class, Aidan Vaughan was previously committed to Air Force as of early August. After his mid-season film dropped this fall, however, Vaughan’s phone and recruitment blew up. In a two-week span at the end of October, he earned 10 Power-5 offers from Florida State, Illinois, Iowa, Louisville, Maryland, Minnesota, Northwestern, Syracuse, West Virginia, and Wisconsin, with Colorado also extending an offer a few weeks later.

Vaughan opted to open up his recruitment on Halloween and he needed only one official visit to Madison for the Northwestern game to know that he wanted to be a Badger.

