Early Signing Day: in-state QB Myles Burkett signs with the Badgers

2022 QB Myles Burkett
Quarterback
6-foot-2
205 pounds
Franklin (Wis.) High School
3-star; No. 41 QB

Although he might not have been Wisconsin’s first choice, the Badgers will get a quarterback this class that can add something different to their room and who might have a big motivation for his home state team.

Three-star quarterback Myles Burkett was Wisconsin’s first commit for the 2022 class. The star Franklin High School quarterback made his pledge to the Badgers the day he was offered, committing to UW on January 31, 2021. As a senior, he was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Wisconsin after helping lead Franklin to a state championship.

The Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year is STAYING HOME!@myles_burkett is in the game - Welcome to the Wisconsin family! pic.twitter.com/i8PCNlFvwQ — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 15, 2021

As you’d expect, Burkett loaded up the stat sheet, completing 206-of-289 passes for 3,427 yards with 36 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also ran for 335 yards and four scores.

At the very least, you could easily see how Burkett adds a different look in the QB room with his running ability. Wisconsin’s quarterback position is — how do I put this lightly — highly scrutinized. UW hasn’t had a true star quarterback since Russell Wilson back in 2011. While his rating might not suggest any future success at the level of Wilson, Burkett certainly will be looking to make an impact for his home school.

As no quarterback expert, it seems like Burkett can make the throws you need to with good touch passes and timing on screens and a good deep ball in some of the highlights. He also is able to throw well on the move, and is a winner — which, you can take with a grain of salt but a state championship when you have the ball in your hand every play means something.

Rankings

247 Composite: 3 stars; grade: .8668; No. 713 player in the nation; No. 41 QB; No. 7 WI

247 Sports: 3 stars; grade: 87; No. 39 QB; No. 8 WI

Rivals: 3 stars; 5.6 rating; No. 9 WI

ESPN: 3 stars; Grade: 78; No. 21 QB; No. 71 Regional; No. 6 WI

Burkett had interest from Iowa and Iowa State while also holding offers from Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Miami (Ohio) and Northern Illinois before he signed with Wisconsin.

Player bio (courtesy of UW Athletic Department)