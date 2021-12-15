Early Signing Day: legacy 2022 3-star OT Barrett Nelson coming to Madison

2022 OL Barrett Nelson Position Height Weight School 247 Composite Ranking Position Height Weight School 247 Composite Ranking Offensive tackle 6-foot-5 255 pounds Stoughton (Wis.) High School 3-star; No. 85 OT

You have surely heard by now about how talented the in-state 2022 class is. There were multiple offensive linemen (Joe Brunner, Billy Schrauth, Carson Hinzman) at the top of the list, but Barrett Nelson wasn’t included. To be perfectly honest, that was probably some good luck for the Badgers because Nelson flew mostly under the radar and he has the potential to be a solid contributor down the road for UW.

Nelson’s brother Jack plays offensive line at Wisconsin currently (and their father played at UW too) and Barrett is following in his/their footsteps. The younger Nelson is an athletic lineman who plays with a motor that doesn’t quit. You’ll notice that he isn’t physically ready to play in the Big Ten, but he has the frame to add more weight and if he can keep his athleticism...hoo baby, now we’re cooking with gas.

Nelly 2.0! Pumped for Barrett to join the squad@BarrettNelson9 is in the game - Welcome to the Wisconsin family! pic.twitter.com/RDBK8tXY6A — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 15, 2021

Once Nelson gets into Wisconsin’s strength and conditioning program he should develop pretty quickly. With a number of highly regarded players ahead of him on the depth chart he will also be able to take his time in learning the blocking schemes as he won’t be needed to play right away as a freshman. It sounds like he’ll be an early enrollee too, which just gives him a leg up on the competition.

Rankings

247 Composite: 3 stars; grade: .8558; No. 962 player in the nation; No. 85 OT; No. 10 WI

247 Sports: 4 stars; grade: 90; No. 27 Offensive Tackle; No. 6 WI

Rivals: 3 stars; 5.7 rating; No. 35 Offensive Tackle; No. 8 WI

ESPN: 3 stars; grade: 75; No. 121 Offensive Tackle; No. 133 Regional; No. 13 WI

Nelson only had a handful of other offers besides the Badgers. Eastern Illinois, Iowa State, Kent State, Nebraska and Purdue all offered Nelson but it just kind of seemed like he was waiting for Wisconsin to pull the trigger. Once the Badgers offered him, he went on an official visit to Madison two months later and then committed two days after that.

Player bio (courtesy of UW Athletic Department)