Early Signing Day: 3-star 2022 WR Vinny Anthony signs with the Badgers

2022 WR Vinny Anthony Position Height Weight School 247 Composite Ranking Position Height Weight School 247 Composite Ranking Wide receiver 6-foot-0 167 pounds Louisville Male (Ky.) High School 3-star; No. 100 WR

The Badgers were looking for some wide receivers this recruiting cycle with Danny Davis and Kenric Pryor set to leave the program. Vinny Anthony will be one of the new additions to the wide receiver room for next season.

The 6-foot-1 wide receiver from Louisville Male High School in Kentucky had 49 receptions in his senior season for 1,108 yards and 16 TDs as a huge threat in a passing game that helped the Bulldogs reach the state championship game.

Louisville → Madison … we’ve got a Kentucky guy!@VinnyAnthony1 is in the game - Welcome to the Wisconsin family! pic.twitter.com/xXrazH7Oz7 — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 15, 2021

Anthony looks like he can be a very solid receiving target, with good size and speed combination. He and fellow commit Tommy McIntosh will hope they can build to be a good receiving tandem for UW.

Rankings

247 Composite: 3 stars; grade: .8681; No. 697 player in the nation; No. 101 WR; No. 5 KY

247 Sports: 3 stars; grade: 88; No. 79 WR; No. 5 KY

Rivals: 3 stars; 5.6 rating; No. 5 KY

ESPN: 3 stars; Grade: 77; No. 137 WR; No. 402 Regional; No. 8 KY

Vinny Anthony — side note, an incredible Sopranos character name — committed to Wisconsin in June just a few days after an official visit to Madison. Anthony picked the Badgers over Duke, Cincinnati and others.

Player bio (courtesy of UW Athletic Department)

Follow ➡️ @VinnyAnthony1



▪ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️

▪ 1st-team all-state

▪ 49 passes for 1,108 yards and 16 TDs as a senior

▪ Team captain & led his team to state title game pic.twitter.com/Y9xlpifocC — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 15, 2021