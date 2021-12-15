Early Signing Day: big DL Curt Neal signs with Wisconsin’s 2022 class

2022 DL Curt Neal
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|School
|247 Composite Ranking
|Defensive line
|6-foot-2
|305 pounds
|William Amos Hough (N.C.) High School
|3-star; No. 64 DL
With Wisconsin’s 3-4 defense, there is always a need for beef on the defensive front. In defensive lineman Curt Neal, the Badgers certainly picked up a big player to plug the gaps at nose tackle, and he is also one of the highest rated players in their class.
The 6-foot-1 and 290-pound 3-star defensive lineman from Cornelius, N.C. — a suburb of Charlotte right on Lake Norman — will be hoping to compete right away for a spot on the defensive line.
LESGOO CURT! @Curtisneal97 is in the game - Welcome to the Wisconsin family! pic.twitter.com/oNPc0KzQn8— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 15, 2021
Neal was unable to play last year for William Amos Hough High School — the same high school as another Badger defensive lineman, Gio Paez — because of recovery from an ACL injury but plans to enroll early for the Badgers.
Rankings
247 Composite: 3 stars; grade: .8817; No. 465 player in the nation; No. 64 DL; No. 14 NC
247 Sports: 3 stars; grade: 88; No. 69 DL; No. 10 NC
Rivals: 3 stars; 5.7 rating; No. 39 DL; No. 13 NC
ESPN: 4 stars; Grade: 80; No. 27 DL; No. 135 Regional; No. 8 NC
Verbally committed on June 25, 2021
Wisconsin offered Neal first way back in September 2018. He went on to pick up over 30 offers — including from Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan State, North Carolina, Ohio State, and Penn State — but it seemed Wisconsin had cooled on the prospect as he said there was little communication with the coaches. But in 2020, the Badgers again re-opened the talks and got him on campus for a visit the first weekend in June.
The battle came down to the Badgers and Ohio State and Neal picked UW.
Player bio (courtesy of UW Athletic Department)
Follow ➡️ @CurtisNeal97— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 15, 2021
▪ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️⭐️
▪ Earned first-team all-state honors as a junior
▪ As a junior, had 31 tackles, 7 TFLs and 2.0 sacks pic.twitter.com/D3t3uk8ycP
- Four–star recruit by ESPN and three–star recruit by Rivals and 247Sports
- Missed his senior season due to injury
- Earned first–team all–state honors as a junior
- As a junior, tallied 32 tackles, 7 TFLs and 3.0 sacks
- Earned all–state mention as a sophomore with 52 tackles and 5.0 sacks
