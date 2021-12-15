Early Signing Day: big DL Curt Neal signs with Wisconsin’s 2022 class

2022 DL Curt Neal Position Height Weight School 247 Composite Ranking Position Height Weight School 247 Composite Ranking Defensive line 6-foot-2 305 pounds William Amos Hough (N.C.) High School 3-star; No. 64 DL

With Wisconsin’s 3-4 defense, there is always a need for beef on the defensive front. In defensive lineman Curt Neal, the Badgers certainly picked up a big player to plug the gaps at nose tackle, and he is also one of the highest rated players in their class.

The 6-foot-1 and 290-pound 3-star defensive lineman from Cornelius, N.C. — a suburb of Charlotte right on Lake Norman — will be hoping to compete right away for a spot on the defensive line.

LESGOO CURT! @Curtisneal97 is in the game - Welcome to the Wisconsin family! pic.twitter.com/oNPc0KzQn8 — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 15, 2021

Neal was unable to play last year for William Amos Hough High School — the same high school as another Badger defensive lineman, Gio Paez — because of recovery from an ACL injury but plans to enroll early for the Badgers.

Rankings

247 Composite: 3 stars; grade: .8817; No. 465 player in the nation; No. 64 DL; No. 14 NC

247 Sports: 3 stars; grade: 88; No. 69 DL; No. 10 NC

Rivals: 3 stars; 5.7 rating; No. 39 DL; No. 13 NC

ESPN: 4 stars; Grade: 80; No. 27 DL; No. 135 Regional; No. 8 NC

Wisconsin offered Neal first way back in September 2018. He went on to pick up over 30 offers — including from Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan State, North Carolina, Ohio State, and Penn State — but it seemed Wisconsin had cooled on the prospect as he said there was little communication with the coaches. But in 2020, the Badgers again re-opened the talks and got him on campus for a visit the first weekend in June.

The battle came down to the Badgers and Ohio State and Neal picked UW.

Player bio (courtesy of UW Athletic Department)

Follow ➡️ @CurtisNeal97



▪ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️⭐️

▪ Earned first-team all-state honors as a junior

▪ As a junior, had 31 tackles, 7 TFLs and 2.0 sacks pic.twitter.com/D3t3uk8ycP — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 15, 2021