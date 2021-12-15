 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Early Signing Day: big DL Curt Neal signs with Wisconsin’s 2022 class

The nose tackle from North Carolina will enroll with Wisconsin early after missing last season with an ACL injury.

By Bremen Keasey
2022 DL Curt Neal

Position Height Weight School 247 Composite Ranking
Defensive line 6-foot-2 305 pounds William Amos Hough (N.C.) High School 3-star; No. 64 DL

With Wisconsin’s 3-4 defense, there is always a need for beef on the defensive front. In defensive lineman Curt Neal, the Badgers certainly picked up a big player to plug the gaps at nose tackle, and he is also one of the highest rated players in their class.

The 6-foot-1 and 290-pound 3-star defensive lineman from Cornelius, N.C. — a suburb of Charlotte right on Lake Norman — will be hoping to compete right away for a spot on the defensive line.

Neal was unable to play last year for William Amos Hough High School — the same high school as another Badger defensive lineman, Gio Paez — because of recovery from an ACL injury but plans to enroll early for the Badgers.

Rankings

247 Composite: 3 stars; grade: .8817; No. 465 player in the nation; No. 64 DL; No. 14 NC

247 Sports: 3 stars; grade: 88; No. 69 DL; No. 10 NC

Rivals: 3 stars; 5.7 rating; No. 39 DL; No. 13 NC

ESPN: 4 stars; Grade: 80; No. 27 DL; No. 135 Regional; No. 8 NC

Verbally committed on June 25, 2021

Wisconsin offered Neal first way back in September 2018. He went on to pick up over 30 offers — including from Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan State, North Carolina, Ohio State, and Penn State — but it seemed Wisconsin had cooled on the prospect as he said there was little communication with the coaches. But in 2020, the Badgers again re-opened the talks and got him on campus for a visit the first weekend in June.

The battle came down to the Badgers and Ohio State and Neal picked UW.

Player bio (courtesy of UW Athletic Department)

  • Four–star recruit by ESPN and three–star recruit by Rivals and 247Sports
  • Missed his senior season due to injury
  • Earned first–team all–state honors as a junior
  • As a junior, tallied 32 tackles, 7 TFLs and 3.0 sacks
  • Earned all–state mention as a sophomore with 52 tackles and 5.0 sacks

