Early Signing Day: CB A’Khoury Lyde joins Wisconsin’s 2022 class

2022 CB A’Khoury Lyde Position Height Weight School 247 Composite Ranking Position Height Weight School 247 Composite Ranking Cornerback 5-foot-9 179 pounds DePaul Catholic (N.J.) High School 3-star; No. 62 CB

The Wisconsin Badgers are forever in search of talented players to play cornerback for them in Madison. With UW routinely having one of the top-ten defenses in the country over the past four years you’d think it would be easier, and with 3-star CB A’Khoury Lyde...it kind of was!

Lyde took an official visit to UW on the weekend of June 4 and less than three weeks later the native of Wayne, N.J. cancelled two other official visits to different schools and announced his verbal commitment to the Badgers. Wisconsin cornerback’s coach Hank Poteat, who used to coach at Toledo, had a relationship with Lyde from when he was with the Rockets and he carried that over to Madison and secured Lyde’s services.

Over the course of his sophomore and junior years at DePaul Catholic he tallied six interceptions and four sacks, as well as over 400 yards receiving and three touchdowns, with three defensive and special team scores as well. Lyde’s quickness and ability to break on the ball should give him a chance to make an impact with the Badgers.

This New Jersey boy is officially a Badger!@Akhoury17 is in the game - Welcome to the Wisconsin family! pic.twitter.com/menIcOEvgY — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 15, 2021

Lyde is one of two scholarship corners that Wisconsin is taking in the 2022 class and, according to his 247 profile, he intends to enroll early.

Rankings

247 Composite: 3 stars; grade: .8709; No. 635 player in the nation; No. 62 CB; No. 11 N.J.

247 Sports: 3 stars; grade: 86; No. 80 Cornerback; No. 14 N.J.

Rivals: 3 stars; 5.7 rating; No. 49 Cornerback; No. 7 N.J.

ESPN: 3 stars; grade: 78; No. 68 Cornerback; No. 75 Regional; No. 12 N.J.

With nearly 20 reported scholarship offers to his name, Lyde was considering Pitt and Duke the most (along with Wisconsin obvs). He also held offers from Boston College, Indiana, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan State, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and others.

Player bio (courtesy of UW Athletic Department)