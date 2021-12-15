 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Early Signing Day: CB A’Khoury Lyde joins Wisconsin’s 2022 class

Lyde was Hank Poteat’s first commit as the Wisconsin cornerback’s coach.

By Drew Hamm
Getty Images/iStockphoto

2022 CB A’Khoury Lyde

Position Height Weight School 247 Composite Ranking
Position Height Weight School 247 Composite Ranking
Cornerback 5-foot-9 179 pounds DePaul Catholic (N.J.) High School 3-star; No. 62 CB

The Wisconsin Badgers are forever in search of talented players to play cornerback for them in Madison. With UW routinely having one of the top-ten defenses in the country over the past four years you’d think it would be easier, and with 3-star CB A’Khoury Lyde...it kind of was!

Lyde took an official visit to UW on the weekend of June 4 and less than three weeks later the native of Wayne, N.J. cancelled two other official visits to different schools and announced his verbal commitment to the Badgers. Wisconsin cornerback’s coach Hank Poteat, who used to coach at Toledo, had a relationship with Lyde from when he was with the Rockets and he carried that over to Madison and secured Lyde’s services.

Over the course of his sophomore and junior years at DePaul Catholic he tallied six interceptions and four sacks, as well as over 400 yards receiving and three touchdowns, with three defensive and special team scores as well. Lyde’s quickness and ability to break on the ball should give him a chance to make an impact with the Badgers.

Lyde is one of two scholarship corners that Wisconsin is taking in the 2022 class and, according to his 247 profile, he intends to enroll early.

Rankings

247 Composite: 3 stars; grade: .8709; No. 635 player in the nation; No. 62 CB; No. 11 N.J.

247 Sports: 3 stars; grade: 86; No. 80 Cornerback; No. 14 N.J.

Rivals: 3 stars; 5.7 rating; No. 49 Cornerback; No. 7 N.J.

ESPN: 3 stars; grade: 78; No. 68 Cornerback; No. 75 Regional; No. 12 N.J.

Verbally committed June 21, 2021

With nearly 20 reported scholarship offers to his name, Lyde was considering Pitt and Duke the most (along with Wisconsin obvs). He also held offers from Boston College, Indiana, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan State, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and others.

Player bio (courtesy of UW Athletic Department)

  • Three–star recruit by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN
  • First–team all–state as a junior
  • Recorded 35 tackles, 10 pass breakups and five interceptions (2 for TDs) while also accounting for 413 receiving yards and 6 TDs on offense
  • First–team all–conference as a sophomore and junior
  • Made 60 tackles with 7 pass breakups and 4 interceptions as a sophomore
  • Honor roll student

In This Stream

Early Signing Day: Wisconsin Badgers football 2022 recruiting class hub

View all 16 stories

More From Bucky's 5th Quarter

Loading comments...