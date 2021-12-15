Early Signing Day: 2022 S Austin Brown makes it official

2022 Safety Austin Brown Position Height Weight School 247 Composite Ranking Position Height Weight School 247 Composite Ranking Safety 6-foot-1 191 pounds Johnston City (Ill.) High School 3-star; No. 36 S

Committed since the Fourth of July, safety prospect Austin Brown of Johnston City, Illinois was finally able to put pen to paper on Wednesday and become a Wisconsin Badger. One of the Midwest's top safeties, Brown is a fast and athletic defender that plays all over the field. He is projected to start out in the secondary, but his ability to get downhill and 200-pound frame allow him to make plays in the box frequently as well.

Also a standout on offense, playing quarterback, running back, and wide receiver at various points of his career, Brown is a very instinctive player and fluid athlete. As a senior, he rushed for 1,313 yards and 18 touchdowns on offense while adding 87 tackles and five interceptions on defense.

Brown is a back-to-back Illinois All-State performer, and he has seen his recruiting stock gradually increase the past two seasons based on his production. He was a priority recruit for the Badgers, and Austin Brown is a player that could make a big impact when he gets on campus.

MVP headed to Madison!@austintyler_25 is in the game - Welcome to the Wisconsin family! pic.twitter.com/9B6I5asQW2 — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 15, 2021

Rankings

247 Composite: 3 stars; grade: .8848; No. 436 player in the nation; No. 36 S; No. 8 IL

247 Sports: 4 stars; grade: 92; No. 215 player in the nation; No. 17 S; No. 6 IL

Rivals: 3 stars; 5.7 rating; No. 43 Safety; No. 11 IL

ESPN: 3 stars; Grade: 76; No. 64 Safety; No. 95 Regional; No. 16 IL

Austin Brown was the No. 11 commit in the class of 2022 and chose the Badgers over other offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Louisville, Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, Purdue, and Vanderbilt among others.

During the month of June, Brown used all five of his official visits (Boston College, Illinois, Michigan, Northwestern, UW) and also took an unofficial visit to Iowa before opting for Wisconsin.

Player bio (courtesy of UW Athletic Department)

Follow ➡️ @austintyler_25



▪ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️

▪ 1st-team all-state as a junior & senior

▪ 2X Conference MVP pic.twitter.com/Q0fnwjsMRl — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 15, 2021