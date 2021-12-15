Early Signing Day: 2022 OT Joe Brunner signs his letter of intent

2022 Offensive Tackle Joe Brunner Position Height Weight School 247 Composite Ranking Position Height Weight School 247 Composite Ranking Offensive tackle 6-foot-5 265 pounds Whitefish Bay (Wis.) High School 4-star; No. 8 OT

The Badgers have a lost a couple of the top in-state recruits in the 2022 class (Billy Schrauth to Notre Dame and Jerry Cross to Penn State), but rest assured, the best offensive lineman in the state is staying home.

Brunner, whose older brother plays defensive end for the Badgers, is an imposing figure at offensive tackle for Whitefish Bay High School. Listed by recruiting sites at either 6-foot-6 or 6-foot-7 and north of 300 pounds, Brunner’s size and nastiness is evident on his film. While his acclimation to run blocking will be expedited due to his physicality, his ability to push for early playing time will be dictated by his ability to pick up pass protection schemes and technique.

Brunner, who was an All-State performer on both the offensive and defensive lines as a senior, will stay on the offensive side for Wisconsin. However, it’s yet to be seen whether he stays at tackle, or kicks inside to guard for the Badgers.

Top OL in Wisconsin award winner? Seems like a good fit here @brunnerjoe_ is in the game - Welcome to the Wisconsin family! pic.twitter.com/N1jiYDqK4Y — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 15, 2021

The influx of highly rated recruits over the past couple of seasons has created some major competition at tackle; offensive line coach Joe Rudolph has always preached “getting your best five on the field”, so his potential flexibility will pay dividends for his potential playing time early.

Rankings

247 Composite: 4 stars; grade: .9682; No. 75 player in the nation; No. 8 OT; No. 1 WI

247 Sports: 4 stars; grade: 94; No. 131 overall; No. 14 OT; No. 1 WI

Rivals: 4 stars; 5.9 rating; No. 72 player in the nation; No. 9 Offensive Tackle; No. 1 WI

ESPN: 4 stars; Grade: 86; No. 7 Offensive Tackle; No. 7 Regional; No. 1 WI

Brunner had nearly 20 offers to choose from including Ohio State and Notre Dame, who were most likely the other two schools in his top-three. Florida State, Iowa, LSU, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee and others also offered Brunner a spot on their team.

Player bio (courtesy of UW Athletic Department)

Follow Joe ➡️ @brunnerjoe_



▪ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️⭐️

▪ WFCA first-team all-state on both offensive and defensive line

▪ @JoeThomas73 Award winner as top OL in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/olKswVvtcL — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 15, 2021