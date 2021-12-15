Wisconsin football recruiting: 2022 4-star DE Isaac Hamm commits to the Badgers

Days after losing one of their top in-state targets to Notre Dame, the Badgers closed out a different 4-star from the Badger state, securing a verbal commitment from defensive end/outside linebacker Isaac Hamm. A talented in-state prospect that did his due diligence in finding the right fit, Hamm — from Sun Prairie — opted to stay close and play for the hometown team.

Growing up a Wisconsin football fan and attending games regularly, he chose to play for his childhood team over other offers from Iowa, Indiana, Louisville, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Penn State, and Purdue, as well as heavy interest from Ohio State. He had announced a final four of Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Penn State, and Ohio State back in November of 2020.

At 6-foot-5 and pushing 260 pounds, Hamm noted that he has added significant strength and weight since his sophomore season. He considers his ability to use his athleticism to be disruptive as his strength, and in watching the film available of him playing that bears witness.

In terms of the impact of his decision, Hamm (pronounced like ham) ((Editor’s note: which is NOT how I pronounce it)) is a key piece for the Badgers in the 2022 class. He is projected to start out as an outside linebacker with Bobby April, but could shift to play with his hand in the dirt depending on how his body develops.

Hamm represents a massive get on the recruiting trail and he should wind up being a difference-maker in the front seven for the Badgers. His athletic ability and size probably best project him to the defensive line, but he has a motor that should give him a chance to help out in multiple areas.

Hamm recorded 37 tackles, 14 tackles for loss four sacks, two fumble recoveries, and an interception in only nine games as a sophomore at Sun Prairie. As a junior, he added 29 tackles, nine tackles for loss, five sacks, two forced fumbles, and 13 pass breakups while taking home All-State honors.

A long-discussed recruit from Wisconsin, Hamm recently wrapped up his senior season by winning the Tim Krumrie Award which recognizes the top defensive lineman in the state after posting 67 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and eight sacks in only eight games. Hamm once again also earned All-State honors and helped lead his team to the state championship game.

While it took a bit longer for the Badgers to obtain Hamm’s commitment, he is a big piece in the 2022 class and could provide early returns given his talent level.