Wisconsin football recruiting: 2022 DB Deven Magli accepts PWO offer from the Badgers

Wisconsin has arguably one of the top walk-on traditions in college football. The Badgers have at least one former walk-on starter each season, including four full-time starters on offense/defense this year (S Collin Wilder, FB John Chenal, OG Josh Seltzer and DE Matt Henningsen).

On Tuesday afternoon, the Badgers added another talented in-state walk-on with the commitment of 2022 defensive back Deven Magli of Deforest.

Excited to announce that I’ll be continuing my athletic and academic career as a Badger! #committed @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/eRhOoucCnD — Deven Magli (@DevenMagli2) December 14, 2021

Magli earned a walk-on spot with the Badgers following a strong camp this past summer, but he originally opted to commit to FCS North Dakota on scholarship in July. One of the top cornerbacks in the state, Magli reopened his recruitment this week and quickly took to Twitter to announce his decision to stay home and play for Wisconsin.

Magli led the state in 2019 with 10 interceptions and this past summer he reportedly ran a 4.46 40-yard dash at a South Dakota football camp. At 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, he will likely start out at safety, but he is a player that could also help out at cornerback if needed.

Wisconsin has done a great job this cycle of identifying and securing commitments from some scholarship-level prospects with walk-on opportunities, with Magli joining fellow walk-ons John Clifford, Drew Evans, Zach Gloudeman, Austin Harnetiaux, Gavin Lahm, Luna Larson, and Jackson Trudgeon.