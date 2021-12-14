Early Signing Day 2022: what to expect

It’s finally here! The day that sickos and freaks, like you and me, discuss year round: football early signing day. Starting on Wednesday morning and going until Friday, high school seniors can sign their national letters of intent to the school of their choice. For most years, this isn’t a day big on drama for your Wisconsin Badgers however, this isn’t most years.

There are a number of players that still have Wisconsin in consideration that are undecided:

4-star DE Isaac Hamm (Sun Prairie): announcing his decision at 6 p.m. CT on Wednesday

Contenders: Wisconsin, Ohio State (?), Louisville (?), Michigan State (?)...this is honestly a weird recruitment and could go any number of ways.

4-star IOL Carson Hinzman (Hammond): announcing his decision...some time? Nobody, not even Hinzman himself, is sure of when he’ll announce.

Contenders: Wisconsin, Ohio State

4-star RB Jaydn Ott (Norco, Calif.): announcing his decision at 3:30 p.m. CT Wednesday

Contenders: Wisconsin, Oregon State, BYU

3-star ATH Koen Entringer (Walled Lake, Mich.): announcing his decision at 2 p.m. CT on Wednesday

Contenders: Wisconsin, Boston College, Iowa, Michigan

We’ll have profiles done for these players and hopefully we’ll get to use them. Just as an FYI, the “contenders” are not listed in any perceived order, Wisconsin is just first because they are the best and everyone should pick them for everything, ok?

Anyways, a lot of Wisconsin’s committed prospects have already sent out tweets like this:

I will be signing my NLI Wednesday at 3:30pm CT in the commons @JCHS_Indians. Anyone is welcome to come! Can’t wait to officially become a badger ⚪️. #GoBadgers #OnWisconsin @BadgerFootball — Austin Brown (@austintyler_25) December 13, 2021

Most of them will already have turned in their paperwork before their ceremony and we should have a pretty good idea by lunch time on Wednesday whether all 13 of the verbally committed scholarship players for UW are officially on board.

As far as coverage goes here at B5Q, over the next few days we’ll have profiles on every scholarship player that Wisconsin signs, a podcast with 247 Sports Midwest Recruiting Expert Allen Trieu, an Instant Impact post, a recap of what Paul Chryst and the coordinators say about the classes, a roundtable discussing the entire class, a look ahead to the 2023 class and more.

This is our busiest time of the year and, as always, we thank you for reading along and shooting the breeze with us. Get a good night sleep, the recruiting news starts early!